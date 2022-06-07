Canadiens name gold medalist Marie-Philip Poulin player development consultant

Team Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates after the medals ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Wukesong Sports Centre. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Canada national team star Marie-Philip Poulin isn't yet finished with her playing career but is already thinking about what's next.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that Poulin has been appointed as a player development consultant for the NHL club. Per the official release, the 31-year-old will evaluate players on the ice and in video sessions "to work on their individual and collective skills" alongside director of player development Rob Ramage and director of hockey development Adam Nicholas.

Poulin will hold the gig on a part-time basis as she continues playing.

Poulin is a three-time Olympic gold medalist with 15 medals in international competitions on her impressive résumé. According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), she tallied the gold-medal-winning goals for Canada at the 2010, 2014 and 2022 Winter Olympics and, as noted by Sportsnet, earned the nickname "Captain Clutch" for those highlight-reel moments.

"We are thrilled with the addition of Marie-Philip Poulin to our hockey development department," Hughes said for the statement. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players. Her knowledge, leadership and vision of the game certainly make the Canadiens a better organization."

Per Arpon Basu of The Athletic, Canadiens owner Geoff Molson made it clear last fall he wanted to diversify the club's hockey operations department.