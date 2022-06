Stormy Mitchell, who has been involved in high school sports for the better part of the past 20 years, announced his retirement as sports director of WAKM earlier this week. Mitchell started with WAKM in 2002 working the local hit show “Trade Time” as well as hosting two local sports talk shows. By 2005, he was asked to join play-by-play announcer Terry Merrill in the booth as the color commentator for the radio station’s High School Game of the Week broadcast for Williamson County football and basketball games.

