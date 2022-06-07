ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayzata, MN

Wayzata Girls Lacrosse Beats Armstrong in Section Tournament

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wayzata girls’ lacrosse team broke a 2-2 tie early in the first half and went on to beat Armstrong 15-3 in the Section 5 semifinals. Sydney Smith scored twice in the game’s first...

Wayzata Girls Lacrosse Loses to Benilde in Overtime

The Wayzata girls lacrosse team lost a heartbreaker, falling 9-8 in overtime to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Section 5 final. BSM took a 4-1 lead in the first half, only to see Wayzata respond with three straight goals to tie the game 4-4 at halftime. The Trojans carried that...
WAYZATA, MN
Class AAA Track and Field Day 1 Highlights

The state track and field meet started Thursday morning with class AAA prelims and a handful of finals. Athletes from the northwest suburbs fared well in the early finals. Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata and Noah Breker of Armstrong each won 3,200 meter titles. Cooper’s Jaxon Howard placed second in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hopkins Softball Beats Chanhassen in State Tournament

The Hopkins softball team upset third-seeded Chanhassen 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the state Class 4A tournament in North Mankato. Royals’ pitcher Signe Dohse led off the game with a home run and later drove in another run. In the field, Dohse scattered six hits and struck out seven...
HOPKINS, MN
Wayzata, MN
Wayzata, MN
Breck Boys Tennis Edges Litchfield at State Tournament

The Breck boys tennis team edged Litchfield 4-3 in the state class A quarterfinals Tuesday. The Mustangs swept the doubles matches and earned a key victory at number one singles as Zach Piehl pulled out a three-set win over Alex Draeger. Breck is the defending state champion. The Mustangs followed...
LITCHFIELD, MN
School Resource Officers Recover ‘Weapon’ at Osseo High School

Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
OSSEO, MN
Kaitlyn
Osseo Music & Movies in the Park

Music and Movies in the Park returns to Boerboom Park in Osseo this Summer, and as Osseo Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman says, “It’s gonna be great. We’re gonna have, right up on stage, the performances over there, we’re gonna have food trucks over here on Central Avenue. We have food trucks scheduled for the entire Summer. We’re also working with some local restaurants to try to provide food from local businesses, so they can expect some good food, some live shows at the bandshell, and then just over here we’re gonna have a screening setup, so they don’t have to go anywhere between the music and movies, they can just hang out and relax.”
OSSEO, MN
2022 Plymouth Memorial Day Event

The City of Plymouth annual Memorial Event was held on. Friday, May 27 at the Plymouth Veterans Memorial. The City of Plymouth Memorial Event is possible through a partnership with Plymouth Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Heinzen-Ditter VFW Post 5903 Hamel, City of Plymouth, Minnesota Army National Guard Chaplain Corps, Plymouth Lions Club and CCX Media.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Test-to-Treat COVID-19 Option Now Offered in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park COVID-19 Site Offers Prescription to Paxlovid. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made a stop in Brooklyn Park on Thursday to promote the city’s COVID-19 community testing site. The location is one of three community facilities in the state to offer a test-to-treat option. Minnesota is one of the...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Juneteenth Celebration in Brooklyn Center

Brooklyn Center is over 60% minority, and that diversity is exactly why the city of Brooklyn Center wants to really celebrate Juneteenth. What’s Juneteenth? It’s a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Brooklyn Center is kicking it off at Centerbrook Golf Course with a golf tournament, followed by a day of music, vendors, food, history, and more at Centennial Park. The Juneteenth Celebration is on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. Check online for further details and register for the golf tournament at http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us/juneteenth.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Hindu Temple Celebrates Peace, Tranquility at Three-Day Festival

A big festival kicks off at the Hindu Temple of Minnesota in Maple Grove this weekend. It’s called the Third Triannual Brahmotsavam or “great celebration.” It features food, dance and other festivities. More than 800 people are expected and it’s open to the public. “This is...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Crews Battle Robbinsdale House Fire

Fire crews battled a fire Thursday afternoon in Robbinsdale that badly damaged a residential home. Firefighters were called out shortly before 1:30 p.m. to an address on the 4500 block of Scott Avenue North. When they arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the second floor. “It was a neighbor...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Argument at Brooklyn Park Gas Station Leads to Road Rage Shooting

Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Sydney
Happy Hour at the Farm in Brooklyn Park

The Historic Eidem Farm is the location for Happy Hour at the Farm, a new event for the city of Brooklyn Park. Food and live music combined with beer from Omni Brewing Company will create a great atmosphere. On Thursday, June 23 from 4 to 7pm, Yummy Tummy food truck will be on-site with Joey Stephens performing. Tickets are $10 which includes one beverage. Go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/celebrate for more information about this and other “Celebrate! Brooklyn Park” events.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Brooklyn Center Neighborhood Meeting at Bellvue Park

Stay on top of what’s happening in Brooklyn Center, and let city staff know what’s on your mind at the Bellvue Neighborhood Meeting. It’s a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and get to know city staff. Someone from each city department will be there to talk about what’s happening in their department and answer any questions you may have. The Bellvue Neighborhood Meeting is Thursday, June 30 from 6 to 7:30pm at Bellvue Park. For more information check out the events calendar on the city’s website, http://ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Maple Grove Firefighters Put Water Rescue Skills to the Test

Maple Grove firefighters are getting some hands-on experience this week in water rescues. Firefighters from stations 4 and 5 headed to Rice Lake on Wednesday to test their skills. The city typically has one to three water rescues each season. The training exercises force firefighters to prepare for the unexpected.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
The Reeve Lakeside in Robbinsdale

A new option for renters is coming to the banks of Lower Twin Lake in Robbinsdale. The Reeve Lakeside is a new, high-end apartment complex under construction now. It’s 118 apartments boast a full amenity experience including underground parking, and renters can expect some really unique design elements. There will be a lakeside lounge, outdoor deck, and four-season hot tub pool, among other surprises. Construction of The Reeve Lakeside is on schedule. The apartments are leasing this summer and will be opening in November. For more information about the apartments, go to http://www.reeveapts.com.
ROBBINSDALE, MN

