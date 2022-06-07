Wayzata Girls Lacrosse Beats Armstrong in Section Tournament

Music and Movies in the Park returns to Boerboom Park in Osseo this Summer, and as Osseo Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman says, “It’s gonna be great. We’re gonna have, right up on stage, the performances over there, we’re gonna have food trucks over here on Central Avenue. We have food trucks scheduled for the entire Summer. We’re also working with some local restaurants to try to provide food from local businesses, so they can expect some good food, some live shows at the bandshell, and then just over here we’re gonna have a screening setup, so they don’t have to go anywhere between the music and movies, they can just hang out and relax.”

OSSEO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO