The Future of Work

Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion bit off a healthy $53 million during its opening in China over the weekend, according to estimates from regional consultancy Artisan Gateway. Although that pales in comparison to the performances of Hollywood tentpoles in the recent pre-pandemic past, it was a solid start given current market conditions in China, where an estimated 23 percent of cinemas remain closed because of COVID lockdowns. Dominion‘s predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earned more than double when it opened in 2018, taking $112 million. But Universal should perhaps count itself lucky in the current circumstances. The second and third-biggest Hollywood openings...

MOVIES ・ 8 MINUTES AGO