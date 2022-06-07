ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas woman pleads guilty to leading all-female ISIS battalion in Syria

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington – A Kansas woman pleaded guilty to one count of providing support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham on Tuesday, admitting she discussed planning an attack on an American college and trained over one hundred fighters in an all-female contingent in Syria. Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

