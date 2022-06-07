ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County expands incentive program for first responders to postpone retirement

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Baltimore County will now offer police officers and firefighters an added incentive to put off retirement and stay with the county longer.

Those who were hired after July 1, 2007, and stay for at least three years past their retirement eligibility, can get a lump-sum payment for three years of retirement benefits in a special account when they do leave.

The DROP (Deferred Retirement Option Program) incentive will "enhance our efforts to recruit and retain world-class talent" and encourage "veteran officers and firefighters to continue their work on behalf of our communities," said County Executive Johnny Olszewski in a statement, noting that the County Council approved the measure.

The DROP incentive is similar to one that officers and firefighters hired before July 1, 2007 already get.

Police officers are eligible to retire after 25 years of service, and firefighters after 30 years.

The county police department said it has struggled to retain enough officers, as have many other law enforcement agencies nationwide. In January, the county expanded partnerships with CCBC and Baltimore County Public Schools in hopes of getting a larger and more diverse workforce ; sworn officers and cadets now had the option of a fast-tracked criminal justice degree from CCBC.

Last year, the department was short about 108 officers and offered a $10,000 bonus for new hires ; the hiring bonuses and incentives also came up in the budget proposed for next year . The county police union has been sharply critical of Chief Melissa Hyatt and recently voted to force her to step down.

Olszewski noted that the new DROP incentive would not cost the county any additional funds, because the county and police/fire unions agreed to increase the contributions of all employees to the retirement system.

The DROP account will also include the employee's contributions made to the retirement system during the three-year DROP period, and a 5 percent interest on the DROP allowance. When the employee retires, they can get the account as a lump sum distribution or they can roll it over into an eligible retirement plan.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County among jurisdictions to receive more than $81 million in federal funding to support emergency transport services

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health, in partnership with the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS), this week announced more than $81 million in funding to Jurisdictional Emergency Medical Services Operational Programs (JEMSOPs). The funding, made available by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), offsets costs incurred by eligible emergency medical service (EMS) jurisdictions that delivered … Continue reading "Baltimore County among jurisdictions to receive more than $81 million in federal funding to support emergency transport services" The post Baltimore County among jurisdictions to receive more than $81 million in federal funding to support emergency transport services appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County School Board Bans Pride Flags On School Property

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Carroll County board of education on Wednesday night approved a policy banning the display of the rainbow Pride flag in the classroom. Under the policy, only the Maryland state flag, Carroll County flag, banners for academic achievement, sports tournament banners, pro and college sports team banners, and flags from other countries that are part of a multi-national display “provided that no such flags may be as large or as prominent as the current American flag” are allowed on school property. The board approved the regulation by a vote of 4-1. The policy does not impact what students and...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Refers Audit Of ‘Grade-Fixing Scheme’ In Baltimore High Schools To State Prosecutor, U.S. Attorney’s Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday referred an audit of what he called “a massive grade-fixing scheme in Baltimore City Public Schools” to the Maryland State Prosecutor and Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office for a criminal investigation and potential prosecution. The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education’s audit, released Tuesday, found more than 12,500 failing grades were changed to passing at Baltimore high schools during the 2016 through 2020 school years. “The report reveals a staggering level of disregard for the integrity of the educational system and a clear lack of accountability at the highest levels. For years, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

