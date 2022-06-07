Yet another NWSL abuse scandal has resulted in coaches under investigation for misconduct

Amanda Cromwell. Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Pride has placed two coaches on paid leave as the NWSL investigates alleged misconduct.

Head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene have been accused of retaliatory behavior.

The news is the latest misconduct-related scandal that has plagued the league.

Yet another misconduct scandal is rocking the National Women's Soccer League.

The Orlando Pride announced Tuesday that the club has placed head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene on temporary administrative leave at the recommendation of the NWSL and its Players Association. The league and players union have opened a joint investigation into both individuals relating to allegations of retaliation.

Sources close to the situation tell Insider that both Cromwell and Greene will receive pay from the club as the investigation proceeds.

Cromwell (center) surrounded by her Orlando Pride coaching staff, including assistant coach Sam Greene (back left). AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

"This is an interim step while the investigation is ongoing, and no final determinations or conclusions have been reached," an NWSL statement published Tuesday reads.

"Providing a respectful environment and adhering to all league policies are of the utmost priority for the Pride," the club added via its own release . "The club is committed to fully cooperating with the joint investigative team through the conclusion of this process."

The league did not immediately responded to Insider's request for comment. The franchise deferred to the public statement issued Tuesday morning.

Cromwell. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NWSL "prohibits reprisal or retaliation" of any kind in its recently bolstered Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination, Harassment, and Bullying . Filing a "good faith" report of misconduct, objecting to prohibited behavior, or assisting another individual in issuing a complaint are all considered "protected" activities under the policy, which states that the "NWSL will not, and will not allow a Team to, retaliate against anyone for exercising [said] rights."

"Prohibited retaliation could include any of the following actions if taken because of a player/employee's involvement in Protected Activity: termination of employment, demotion, transfer to less desirable position, suspension, failure to hire or consider for hire, failure to give equal consideration in making employment decisions, failure to make employment recommendations impartially, adversely affecting working conditions, or otherwise denying any employment benefit," the policy outlines.

The specific nature of Cromwell's and Greene's purported retaliatory offenses has not yet been disclosed. Assistant Coach Seb Hines is set to serve as interim coach for Orlando.

Ali Krieger (center) kneels beside former Orlando Pride teammates Alex Morgan (right) and Marta in protest of the NWSL's response to abuse claims. Jeremy Reper/ISI Photos/Getty Images

They are far from the first NWSL coaches to become embroiled in a scandal relating to discrimination, harassment, and bullying. The NWSL and NWSLPA opened league-wide investigations into workplace misconduct in light of bombshell allegations of sexual abuse made against North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, who was formerly among the most respected and accomplished in the league.

The 2021 revelations rocked the NWSL and spurred a reckoning for players, fans, and front offices that eventually led to the ouster of then-Commissioner Lisa Baird and General Counsel Lisa Levine, as well as the resignations of four additional male head coaches. A sixth franchise fired its general manager for violating league policy , and a seventh suspended its head coach in April on similar grounds.

Cromwell assumed the helm for the Pride in December 2021 after eight years as head coach of the UCLA Bruins. Greene followed Cromwell to Orlando after serving as a member of her staff back in California.

Cromwell (center) celebrates winning the 2013 NCAA championship as head coach of the UCLA Bruins. AP Photo/Ellen Ozier

There is no record of misconduct from either Cromwell or Greene during their time at UCLA. But Bruins star Mia Fishel opted against continuing to play under both coaches after the Pride selected her with the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

It's unclear whether her decision to join Tigres UANL Femenil of Liga MX was directly related to issues with either coach, but the move has raised fans' eyebrows now that Cromwell and Greene are under investigation.

There is no timeline for the conclusion of the joint investigation into their conduct. In the interim, the league has restricted Orlando's ability to trade or waive players, per The Athletic's Meg Linehan .