Raytheon to relocate global headquarters to Virginia

A erospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies will relocate its global headquarters to Arlington, Virginia , becoming the second aerospace company to move there in recent months,

Raytheon said the move, announced Tuesday, will help to deepen its connections in the defense and intelligence sector given the proximity to the U.S. government, placing it just miles away from the Pentagon. The company is the last of the big five defense and aerospace companies to move just outside of Washington, D.C., after Boeing announced its relocation last month.

“The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry,” Raytheon said in a statement .

The company's global headquarters are in Waltham, Massachusetts, but its four business units are already in Virginia, the company said.

Raytheon's relocation was celebrated by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who has touted his private equity background as critical in attracting businesses to the state during his first year in office.

“With four of the top five major U.S. aerospace and defense leaders now based in Virginia, this decision to headquarter in Arlington demonstrates that the Commonwealth is the best destination for the aerospace and defense community,” Youngkin said in a statement .

While Raytheon had to lay off thousands of employees amid a sales dip attributed to the pandemic, the numbers are trending upward, the company's CEO, Greg Hayes, said .

“We were seeing an increase in defense spending before any of this nonsense in Ukraine with the Russians,” Hayes told investors in April. “So, I think the trajectory is better than what we had expected. I mean, I would go back two years, when the merger first occurred, we thought defense spending was going to be flat to up slightly. And I think everybody recognizes the need for modernization and the need to prepare for — to deter these folks in a more robust fashion.”

Raytheon, originally a defense contractor, merged with United Technologies in 2019 and has 600 facilities across 44 U.S. states and territories, including operations in Virginia, the company said.

With Raytheon's move, four of the five defense and aerospace companies will be located in Virginia. Lockheed Martin, the world's largest defense contractor, is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.