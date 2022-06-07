First round of $850 relief checks go out to Maine residents in June

T he state of Maine has started sending out stimulus checks to residents in need.

Maine sent out its initial wave of 5,000 checks, $850 each, on June 1, and it intends to send 200,000 checks per week in the future, according to Gov. Janet Mills. The state stimulus was signed into law as part of the state's budget in late April, with overwhelming approval from the state legislature.

FOOD FIGHT: SCHOOL LUNCH FUNDING ROW PITS BIDEN AGAINST STATES

“The budgets of so many hardworking Maine people have been stretched to the brink by inflation, and while we cannot control inflation or global markets, we can make sure that Maine people have what they need to grapple with these rising costs," Mills said in a June 1 announcement . “Through hard work, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents came together to do what is right for Maine people, and, today, I am proud to say that help is on the way. I hope that this will provide at least a small measure of relief during these tough times.”

To be eligible for a stimulus check, Maine residents must file a state individual income tax return as full-time residents and not be claimed as a dependent by another person, according to the state's website . Residents must also have a federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 if filing single, or if married and filing separately. Residents must make less than $150,000 if filing as a head of household, or $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Maine's stimulus comes with an assortment of amendments, including a one-time $90 bill credit for low-income customers of Central Maine Power, $800 in heating cost relief to nearly 13,000 low-income households to cover energy costs, and $1,400 in tax relief for eligible low- and middle-income families and seniors.

Maine is not the only state providing stimulus checks to its residents. New Mexico and Massachusetts also recently released a series of checks to help supplement citizens' needs amid growing inflation rates.