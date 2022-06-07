ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State offers scholarship to son of Chris Henry

By Mike Dyer
 3 days ago
West Clermont High School incoming freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the son of the late Bengals receiver Chris Henry, earned an Ohio State Buckeyes scholarship offer on Monday.

"It's one of the rarest offers they've ever done," said Mark Porter, director of ScoutingOhio.com. "He truly is way ahead of the curve. He could be a Randy Moss-type receiver."

Porter, a former Kent State University player, started ScoutingOhio.com in 2004. The website features highlight films and evaluation information about prospective college football players.

Porter doesn't believe Ohio State will typically offer scholarships to eighth graders or current freshmen even in this early, ultra-competitive, college football recruiting landscape.

The Buckeyes made an exception with Henry, who is an in-state player with an NFL lineage and the highest-profile football player in West Clermont football history even before he steps onto the high school field for the first time.

Amy Sancetta/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chris Henry played wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2005 to 2009.

It's still difficult to project what Henry will do on a varsity football field the next four seasons, Porter said. He could continue to play wide receiver or tight end or become a defensive end due to work in the weight room.

Henry is listed at 6 feet 4 and 175 pounds, according to West Clermont coach Nate Mahon. Everywhere he's visited, college programs have been impressed.

Henry's size, speed, athleticism and football IQ are obvious. He ran a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash at Ohio State, Mahon said.

"His ball skills are as good as anybody I've coached," Mahon said.

Henry has other scholarship offers including West Virginia, Marshall, Connecticut and Akron.

Regardless of what the future holds, there will be undoubtedly a spotlight on West Clermont, which opens the season against visiting Hamilton Aug. 19.

The Ohio State University football program hasn't followed its typical recruiting script with scholarship offers to two 2026 players this spring.

The other early Ohio State scholarship offer was reportedly extended to 2026 Georgia high school edge rusher/outside linebacker Tyler Atkinson.

