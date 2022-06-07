Rams RB Kyren Williams recovering from foot surgery

Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams is recovering from surgery to repair a broken foot suffered last week in practice.

“He had surgery, everything went really well,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday. “We expect him to be back at some point in the earlier parts of training camp.”

Williams, 21, was drafted in the fifth round out of Notre Dame, where he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on the ground in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s an unfortunate setback,” McVay said. “But he’s going to attack his rehab the right way and be back sooner rather than later.”

Williams is expected to provide depth behind third-year running back Cam Akers and backup Darrell Henderson Jr. this season.

–Field Level Media

