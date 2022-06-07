ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton legislator seeks tougher penalties for violent crimes at schools and churches

By Kiley Russell, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A California state senator from Stockton has introduced a bill to tack on additional prison time for various violent crimes committed in schools and places of worship. The bill, SB 699, would create two sentencing enhancements for several felonies committed or attempted on school properties or at churches, mosques, synagogues and...

localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 4

Guest
3d ago

First they need to get rid of the prosecutors that are soft on crime. CA seems to be pro criminals and anti victims

Reply
5
Related
CBS Sacramento

Unaccompanied Minors Won’t Be Allowed Into California State Fair On Some Nights

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California State Fair is now just over one month away after being canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, and with youth violence on the rise across Sacramento, there are going to be some changes this year. The state fair is a Sacramento summertime tradition for many kids, but Cal Expo has also seen problems in past years with youth involved in violent attacks, gang fights, and even shootings. Now this year, not all teens will be welcome back. “Public safety is paramount to us,” said state fair CEO Rick Pickering. Pickering said, for the first time, unaccompanied minors...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California family convicted of trafficking immigrants and labor theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the conviction of a family that preyed on the Filipino community in the Bay Area through human trafficking and labor exploitation. Some members of the Gamos Family operated an adult residential and childcare company called Rainbow Bright, which is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Stockton, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
CBS Sacramento

Driver Who Intentionally Ran Over Homeless Man George Kouklis In Sacramento Convicted Of First-Degree Murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver who intentionally ran over homeless man George Kouklis in downtown Sacramento has been convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Friday. Deante Whitaker was also found guilty of the use of a deadly weapon. He is set to be sentenced on August 5 and faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life behind bars, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. Deante Whitaker’s booking photo On August 24, 2019, Whitaker was driving on N. 16th Street near Capitol Casino when Kouklis walked in front of his car. Prosecutors said Whitaker stopped and yelled at Kouklis before driving away and circling the block. Whitaker returned moments later and spotted Kouklis standing at the same intersection, prosecutors said. He drove directly into Kouklis, launching him across multiple lanes of traffic. Kouklis, 60, suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital. Whitaker was arrested more than a week later after he called to report that his license plates had been stolen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synagogues#Violent Crime#Sentencing#Prison#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Stagg High School
mymotherlode.com

Multiple Offender Sentenced 13 Years For Domestic Abuse

Sonora, CA — 33-year-old Sonora resident Joshua Hankins has been sentenced to 13 years in state prison after recently pleading guilty to injuring his girlfriend and causing great bodily harm. Hankins also pleaded guilty to forcible rape in 2016. At that time, due to his young age and a...
SONORA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gamos Family members found guilty in Rainbow Bright human trafficking case

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) -- Three members of the Gamos Family were convicted of human trafficking and labor-related charges Tuesday in a case stemming from the Rainbow Bright adult residential and child care facilities in the Bay Area.Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the guilty verdicts for 46-year-old Joshua Gamos, 44-year-old Noel Gamos and 70-year-old Carlina Gamos.The crimes were committed over the course of a decade from 2008 to 2018 while the family operating Rainbow Bright, an adult residential and child care company. Prosecutors said the family targeted the Filipino community, many of whom were recent immigrants to the United States, for human...
IMMIGRATION
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento County approves “tiny home” concept

Sacramento County issued the following press release today. The Board of Supervisors approved today Sacramento County’s first proposed “Safe Stay Community” for persons experiencing homelessness. The new concept community will open at 8144 Florin Road, on the corner of Power Inn and Florin at the former site of a now razed grocery store. The site will house up to 100 Pallet sleeping cabins – both single and double occupancy, bathrooms, and communal gathering spaces. At any point in time, it can shelter up to 125 people.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
globalcirculate.com

California Garlic Festival in Stockton to replace Gilroy celebration

It’s been a long and confusing road, but California garlic lovers are getting a festival dedicated to their favorite food this summer after all. The brand new California Garlic Festival — not to be confused with the recently canceled Gilroy Garlic Festival — is coming to Stockton in August, reported ABC10.
STOCKTON, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Diana Becton holds off challenger Mary Knox to continue as Contra Costa district attorney

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton won re-election Tuesday, defeating county prosecutor Mary Knox with 56 percent of the vote. Becton was a retired county Superior Court judge when the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors appointed her to fill the role vacated by former District Attorney Mark Peterson after he resigned in 2017. Becton was then elected to the post in 2018.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

After grandson's murder, California grandma vows to bring killer to justice

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A Southern California grandmother has made it her weekly routine to visit her grandson, bringing with her his favorite toys. She talks to him and makes him a promise over and over again, saying, "Mi hijo, you know I’m just your ‘gama’ like they say, but this ‘gama’ is your voice. I am your voice. And if you can’t be heard, you will be heard through me. And I’m going to find justice."
ALTADENA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Knickerbocker Drive in Stockton Area

Stockton PD reported a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian on West Lane in the early morning of Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The fatal pedestrian accident was said to have occurred in the area of Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane at approximately 4:45 p.m. Preliminary Information on the Fatal Pedestrian...
STOCKTON, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. Following Alameda County health officials’ information that COVID-19 cases have exceeded last summer’s Delta variant wave and are now approaching diagnoses previously seen during the winter 2020-21 spike, AC Transit announced Thursday that face masks will be required on all of its buses beginning Friday.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy