Salem, MA

“Bewitched” statue vandalized in Salem, Massachusetts

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
 2 days ago
"Bewitched" Statue in Salem Vandalized

Something less than magical happened to the “Bewitched” statue that stands in Salem Massachusettes.

Salem police have said that someone had vandalized the statue with red spray paint.

The statue portrays actress Elizabeth Montgomery as her “Bewitched” character Samantha Stevens riding on a broomstick.

While no motive has been revealed for the vandalism, the painter has been arrested and cleanup of the statue has started.

The statue was first erected in 2005 in Salem, which is historically known to have been the home of the 1692 Salem witch trials.

Elizabeth Montgomery
