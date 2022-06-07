ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several ENC spots on list of most expensive homes in NC

By Stacker.com
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,477,310 which is 378% higher than the state average of $309,087.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in North Carolina
#1. Kill Devil Hills: 7
#2. Wilmington: 4
#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia: 3
#3. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach: 3
#3. Raleigh: 3
#6. Morehead City: 2
#7. Asheville: 1
#7. Boone: 1
#7. Cullowhee: 1
#7. Durham-Chapel Hill: 1
#7. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: 1
#7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Waxhaw

– Typical home value: $584,239
– 1-year price change: +34.1%
– 5-year price change: +70.8%
– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#29. Chapel Hill

– Typical home value: $591,345
– 1-year price change: +31.3%
– 5-year price change: +58.5%
– Metro area: Durham-Chapel Hill

#28. Apex

– Typical home value: $595,322
– 1-year price change: +38.8%
– 5-year price change: +68.5%
– Metro area: Raleigh

#27. Cary

– Typical home value: $598,737
– 1-year price change: +37.7%
– 5-year price change: +67.9%
– Metro area: Raleigh

#26. Kitty Hawk

– Typical home value: $600,592
– 1-year price change: +36.2%
– 5-year price change: data not available
– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#25. Rodanthe

– Typical home value: $615,464
– 1-year price change: +43.9%
– 5-year price change: +79.8%
– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#24. Blowing Rock

– Typical home value: $617,535
– 1-year price change: +31.4%
– 5-year price change: data not available
– Metro area: Boone

#23. Surf City

– Typical home value: $621,299
– 1-year price change: +35.1%
– 5-year price change: +78.3%
– Metro area: Wilmington

#22. Pine Knoll Shores

– Typical home value: $628,480
– 1-year price change: +33.9%
– 5-year price change: +73.9%
– Metro area: Morehead City

#21. New Hill

– Typical home value: $629,131
– 1-year price change: +37.0%
– 5-year price change: +73.1%
– Metro area: Raleigh

#20. Salvo

– Typical home value: $630,431
– 1-year price change: +41.8%
– 5-year price change: data not available
– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#19. Nags Head

– Typical home value: $634,810
– 1-year price change: +36.6%
– 5-year price change: data not available
– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#18. Saint James

– Typical home value: $643,258
– 1-year price change: +34.1%
– 5-year price change: +53.9%
– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#17. Emerald Isle

– Typical home value: $662,220
– 1-year price change: +32.0%
– 5-year price change: +72.4%
– Metro area: Morehead City

#16. Kure Beach

– Typical home value: $696,374
– 1-year price change: +35.5%
– 5-year price change: +82.5%
– Metro area: Wilmington

#15. Corolla

– Typical home value: $749,544
– 1-year price change: nan%
– 5-year price change: +37.8%
– Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News

#14. Southern Shores

– Typical home value: $750,920
– 1-year price change: +36.3%
– 5-year price change: data not available
– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#13. Cashiers

– Typical home value: $795,634
– 1-year price change: +33.4%
– 5-year price change: +74.7%
– Metro area: Cullowhee

#12. Highlands

– Typical home value: $799,431
– 1-year price change: +29.1%
– 5-year price change: +67.2%
– Metro area: not in a metro area

#11. Holden Beach

– Typical home value: $799,991
– 1-year price change: +41.4%
– 5-year price change: +79.8%
– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#10. Waves

– Typical home value: $802,426
– 1-year price change: +42.9%
– 5-year price change: data not available
– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#9. Duck

– Typical home value: $881,267
– 1-year price change: +39.3%
– 5-year price change: +77.7%
– Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#8. Weddington

– Typical home value: $884,288
– 1-year price change: +33.5%
– 5-year price change: +65.1%
– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#7. Terrell

– Typical home value: $897,768
– 1-year price change: +32.0%
– 5-year price change: +77.2%
– Metro area: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton

#6. Topsail Beach

– Typical home value: $924,569
– 1-year price change: +43.8%
– 5-year price change: +90.7%
– Metro area: Wilmington

#5. Grandfather

– Typical home value: $1,025,927
– 1-year price change: +15.7%
– 5-year price change: data not available
– Metro area: not in a metro area

#4. Marvin

– Typical home value: $1,032,924
– 1-year price change: +31.7%
– 5-year price change: +50.1%
– Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#3. Bald Head Island

– Typical home value: $1,151,395
– 1-year price change: +39.3%
– 5-year price change: +53.0%
– Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#2. Wrightsville Beach

– Typical home value: $1,436,701
– 1-year price change: +32.2%
– 5-year price change: +68.3%
– Metro area: Wilmington

#1. Biltmore Forest

– Typical home value: $1,477,310
– 1-year price change: +21.0%
– 5-year price change: +51.9%
– Metro area: Asheville

