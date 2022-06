SIDNEY — The first Sidney Music and Arts Festival (SMAF) is set to be held downtown Sidney on June 17 and 18. “Sidney Alive and The Historic Sidney Theatre and SMAF committee are excited to bring the first annual Sidney Music and Arts Festival to Shelby County,” said a press release from Ian Hinz, executive director of The Historic Sidney Theatre. “The festival will be headlined by Sidney favorite and Nashville recording artist Mikey Wayne, presented by Ferguson Construction Company at 7:30 p.m. An opening set by Sidney’s own Small Town Brothers Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. on the Marquee Stage outside of the Historic Sidney Theatre.”

SIDNEY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO