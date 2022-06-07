ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ivan Dorn Among Ukrainian Artists Set to ‘Stand Up’ for Their Home Country in U.S. Charity Concert Tour This Summer

By Charlie Amter
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxNYQ_0g3OZ99K00

Click here to read the full article.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, recently marking a grim 100-day milestone, some of the country’s music stars are banding together to raise funds abroad in an effort to aid their countrymen, and women, still fighting in the east of the now war-torn nation.

Ivan Dorn, one of Ukraine’s most eclectic and best-known music names, is currently playing a string of European tour dates and he now will be joined by Ukrainian artists The Hardkiss, ONUKA, and Artem Pivovarov in a small American “Stand Up For Ukraine” tour this summer. The trek is set to begin in Miami later this month, with shows to follow next month in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

For Dorn, the gigs are a chance to play for Ukrainian fans currently living in the United States, as well as for liberal Russian expatriates and curious Americans who are sympathetic to Ukraine’s current predicament.

“What I want to do, is spread Ukrainian culture, music and DNA through the concerts,” he says from Paris, where he is now (temporarily) living with his family. “Ukraine is a specific culture, and its culture is bullet proof — you can’t ever kill the idea of Ukraine.”

The 33-year-old is currently in the middle of a series of shows in Europe (also fundraising engagements) and he says the response from fans was different, and highly emotional, this time out on the road with the war top-of-mind for concert-goers.

“I wasn’t sure how my concerts should be….but after the first performance in Vilnius [Lithuania], I figured out that you don’t need to preach [politics] from the stage; you don’t need to talk about the war, it’s all around us already, we need to just let people express their emotions, and to express themselves,” he says. “I never saw so many people crying during my concerts, especially during the melancholic tracks like my Ukrainian language single from last year,” he adds.

Dorn inhabits a somewhat unique position within Kyiv’s music universe. The artist performs in Ukrainian, Russian and English, and he has followers all over the Russian Federation as well as within Ukraine. He says he has tried to use his reach into Russia in years past to try and build bridges and create a culture of peace, something that has been perhaps permanently shattered now.

Dorn was recently put in a list of banned artists for live shows within the Russian Federation for his pro-Ukraine politics, but says, “I wasn’t disappointed by this. After the war started in February, there was no way I was going to perform in Russia anymore anyway.”

Dorn continues: “I was still trying to build bridges between Ukraine and Russia years ago, even after what happened in 2014 [Russia’s invasion and contested annexation of Crimea]. I believe that we still need to try and find a solution. But Ukraine is a different country, with its own values — yet after the war started in February, it doesn’t matter anymore. That’s all gone now. There were a lot of Ukrainian artists actually who were trying to spread Ukrainian values inside Russia through touring and our music, but it didn’t help stop the war, ultimately.”

The best Dorn can do now is to try and change the hearts and minds of Russians (and other nationalities) that he can still reach outside of Russia (some of whom are in the U.S.) through his music.The singer is also bullish on releasing more English-language songs, and he will be performing some of his English repertoire songs on the Stand Up For Ukraine tour. (Dorn released an entire album’s worth of English songs in 2017, “OTD,” which was written and recorded in Los Angeles, and includes the standout “Beverly.”)

So how many songs will Dorn play from “OTD” during his US tour? That remains to be seen, and depends of what he thinks the audience make-up is like at his first show in Miami on June 28th.

“I will see what kind of people show up at the first concert in the States,” he says. “If I see that there are a lot of local U.S. natives there, I’ll do more English-language songs on the U.S. tour. But if it is all Ukrainian or Russian expats, I’ll adjust my set.”

The main thing the songwriter/performer/producer hopes to accomplish in America this summer, is to raise money for charity, and to inspire people.

“We already have raised over 2 million Ukrainian Hryvnia,” he says (around $68,000). “It’s not that much so far, but everything helps and it’s still something. I just want people to see how big our culture is, and I want people to see all the bands on this tour to discover new music from Ukraine and maybe it will inspire in some way to bring us all closer.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]

Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film. “Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” —...
MOVIES
Variety

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Married After Five Years Together

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari officially tied the knot on Thursday night. Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the news to Variety, writing in a statement that he is “very ecstatic” about their nuptials. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way,” Cohen said. “I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.” People reported that the two wed in an intimate ceremony at Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks, Calif. There were...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Ivan Dorn
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

Eddie Benjamin Talks ‘Weatherman’ Single, Touring With (and Being Mentored by) Justin Bieber

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Benjamin insists that his first word was “guitar.” “I know that sounds really stupid, but even before I played music [my parents] told me that was my first word,” the 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist tells Variety from his tour bus somewhere in Florida. “I was never really pushed into playing or practicing, or ‘we want you to be an artist or musician.’ I just had the instruments all around the house, and the music that I was brought up on led me to that at a really natural time.” Growing up in the Bondi Beach neighborhood...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Concert Tour#European#Ukrainian#Hardkiss#Russian#Americans
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – ‘Barry’s’ Standout Supporting Trio Could All Make the Cut

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Joe Biden on Issuing Gun Control Executive Order: ‘I Don’t Want to Emulate Trump’s Abuse of the Constitution’

Click here to read the full article. President Joe Biden appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night to discuss the recent string of mass shootings in the U.S., including one in Uvalde, Tex., which left 19 elementary school children and two teachers dead. During the conversation, Kimmel asks Biden: “Can’t you issue an executive order? Trump passed those out like Halloween candy.” In response, Biden said that he doesn’t want to “emulate Trump’s abuse of the constitution” by issuing many executive orders. “I have issued executive orders, within the power of the presidency, to be able to deal with these — everything...
POTUS
Variety

Judy Garland at 100: Still ‘The World’s Greatest Entertainer’

Click here to read the full article. Judy Garland, who would have turned 100 years old this week, wasn’t just billed as “the world’s greatest entertainer” – in her time, she really was. Garland was much more than just little Dorothy Gale from Kansas who once had an adventure in far-off Oz. She spent 45 of her 47 years in show business, eventually making 34 feature films and more than 200 radio appearances, releasing 80 singles and 12 albums, making 60 TV appearances (including 30 of her own shows), and doing 1,100 concerts. “She had the amazing ability to convey joy and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross on the Difficulties and ‘Honor’ of Her Eight Years on ‘Black-ish’

Click here to read the full article. In 2008, after eight seasons in her breakout role as the star of “Girlfriends,” what Tracee Ellis Ross really wanted was to do it all over again. Fourteen years later, she has — and with more freedom than ever. As the 2022 Emmy campaigns ramp up, Ross reflected on the legacy of “Black-ish,” the ABC sitcom that she starred in as Dr. Rainbow Johnson from September 2014 until April. Like “Girlfriends,” the show ran for eight seasons, but “Black-ish” got the privilege of a proper goodbye. Viewers never got closure on the stories of Joan...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Russia
Variety

Trump’s Truth Social Is Banning Users Who Post About Jan. 6 Hearings, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The irony is rich: Truth Social, Donald Trump’s Twitter copycat claiming it is “free from political discrimination,” has reportedly banned users who posted information from Thursday’s congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — in which the former president is a key player. That’s according to several posts on Twitter by users who claimed Truth Social was censoring them. Reps for Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns and operates Truth Social, did not respond to a request for comment. Travis Allen, whose Twitter bio describes him as an information security...
POTUS
Variety

Demi Lovato Goes Grunge, Gets Real About Addiction and Rehab in Autobiographical ‘Skin of My Teeth’

Click here to read the full article. “Demi leaves rehab again/ When is this shit gonna end?” These are the brutally honest opening lines to Demi Lovato’s new single, “Skin of My Teeth,” which sees the Grammy-nominated singer embracing a pop-punk sound and opening up about their struggle with addiction. The guitar-heavy track, which bears some sonic resemblance to Hole’s “Celebrity Skin,” gives a grunge twist to the new era of pop-punk that has bubbled up in recent years, with Lovato’s powerhouse vocals urgently conveying their most upfront lyricism yet. “I’m alive by the skin of my teeth/ I survived but it...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Disney Chief Bob Chapek Calls Dana Walden ‘Cultural Force’ as TV Veteran Ascends to C-Suite

Click here to read the full article. In a shocking turn of events, Peter Rice has been ousted as head of TV content for Disney, to be replaced by his top lieutenant, Dana Walden. The move enhances Walden’s stature as one of the most powerful and prominent executives in the content business. Within Disney, it elevates Walden over her longtime peer John Landgraf of FX Networks. Walden’s purview includes ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective. She will now report directly to Chapek. Rice, who served as chairman of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Twitter Will Comply With Elon Musk’s Data Demands, Reportedly Giving Him Access to ‘Firehose’ of 500 Million Daily Tweets

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk may be about to get more data from Twitter than he knows what to do with. Twitter’s board of directors, after resisting Musk’s demands for data backing up its claims about spam and bot accounts representing less than 5% of daily active users, has decided to change course, the Washington Post reported, citing an anonymous source “familiar with the company’s thinking.” Musk this week threatened to call off his $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter over the issue; in a letter to the company, his lawyers said Twitter’s refusal to provide data about...
BUSINESS
Variety

Christina Aguilera to Stage Mini ‘Lady Marmalade’ Reunion During Los Angeles Pride Performance (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Christina Aguilera is going all out for her upcoming performance at L.A. Pride. The vocal powerhouse is set to take the stage on June 11 at L.A. State Historic Park. Sources tell me that she’s recruited Mya for a mini reunion of their 2011 hit “Lady Marmalade” remake from the soundtrack of the Baz Luhrmann-directed “Moulin Rouge!” movie. I also hear that members of the national touring company of the “Moulin Rouge!” stage musical will be accompanying them. The original remake, which earned a Grammy nomination for best pop collaboration, also features Pink, Lil’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Release Video From Joint Album for Depp-Written ‘Hedy Lamarr’ Song

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have announced a joint album that’s on the way, after Beck unofficially put word of it out to a concert audience last week, and the pair are heralding it with a video that was released Thursday, for a Depp-penned original song, “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.” The homage to the screen siren Lamarr (who died in 2000 at age 85) is one of two songs written by Depp for the project, the other one being “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade.” These freshly penned originals are the outliers on...
MUSIC
Variety

Britney Spears’ First Husband Jason Alexander Crashes Her Wedding, Arrested by Police

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears’ wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari was interrupted on Thursday by the pop star’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Variety. Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh said that the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks, Calif. to investigate a trespassing complaint, during which they made contact with Alexander. After running a records check, Alexander was found to have an out of county warrant and was placed under arrest for that offense. Deputies are still on scene investigating what occurred, and then will determine if additional charges will...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Variety

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Convicted in $30 Million Tax Fraud Case

Click here to read the full article. The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best,” the top-rated original series on the USA Network, were convicted Tuesday of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud, federal prosecutors announced. Todd and Julie Chrisley, who have also been involved in a spinoff series for USA and set another series launch plan with E! just last month, were found guilty after a three-week trial in Atlanta federal court. According to prosecutors, they used falsified bank statements and audits to fraudulently obtain $30 million in loans from community banks in Atlanta. The couple then spent the...
INCOME TAX
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy