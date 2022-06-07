ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers football team announce the addition of the first trangender NFL cheerleader

By Joe Kelley
 2 days ago
The Carolina Panthers football team have announced the addition of the first transgender NFL cheerleader.

Justine Simone Lindsay has made the Panthers’ TopCats cheerleading squad.

The TopCats did not announce that the 29-year-old Lindsay was transgender, but local media notes that the squad knew that Lindsay was transgender from the outset.

Several NFL cheer squads have hired male members, but it appears that Lindsay is the NFL’s first openly trans cheerleader.

