Long Beach, CA

Hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak at preschool prompts temporary closure

By Mike Guardabascio
 3 days ago

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services ordered a weeklong closure of a preschool in Long Beach after an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease.

The preschool, Educare Los Angeles at Long Beach, is run as part of a public-private partnership that includes the Long Beach Unified School District; it opened in 2018 and has around 200 students according to its website.

The closure was ordered last Wednesday with the school scheduled to reopen Wednesday, June 8. Hand, foot and mouth disease is a common virus among toddler-aged children, but LBUSD spokesperson Chris Eftychiou said this was the first closure of a district campus due to hand, foot and mouth disease in recent memory.

The illness typically isn’t serious, with symptoms such as mouth sores and a skin rash, but it can spread rapidly—especially at schools and daycares—according to the CDC.

The closure order from the Long Beach Health Officer requested parents report any additional cases of hand, foot and mouth disease associated with the facility to 562-570-4302.

Educare principal Maria Harris confirmed the closure and said parents with additional questions should contact the school office at 562-422-6618 ext. 261. While the school has been closed to students, its office remains open.

State says Community Hospital property exempt from affordable housing law

#Disease Outbreak
theavtimes.com

Free drive-thru grocery distribution in Lake LA June 15

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County next week at Stephen Sorensen Park, at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles. Groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in the park’s parking lot.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
dwa.org

New water bill assistance program provides up to $2,000

Riverside County residents who have past due water or sewer bills and meet income requirements can apply for up to $2,000 in assistance through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Program participants must live in Riverside County, meet income requirements and have unpaid water or sewer bills. The...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

New water rules now in effect in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana City Council approved reduction actions for a Level 2 Water Supply Shortage on June 7, 2022, asking all Santa Ana residents to lower their water use by following water conservation practices and for businesses to improve their water use processes. While there is no current water supply emergency for Santa Ana, the resolution was adopted to comply with the State’s requirements and help protect future water supplies.
SANTA ANA, CA
