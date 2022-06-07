Hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak at preschool prompts temporary closure

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services ordered a weeklong closure of a preschool in Long Beach after an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease.

The preschool, Educare Los Angeles at Long Beach, is run as part of a public-private partnership that includes the Long Beach Unified School District; it opened in 2018 and has around 200 students according to its website.

The closure was ordered last Wednesday with the school scheduled to reopen Wednesday, June 8. Hand, foot and mouth disease is a common virus among toddler-aged children, but LBUSD spokesperson Chris Eftychiou said this was the first closure of a district campus due to hand, foot and mouth disease in recent memory.

The illness typically isn’t serious, with symptoms such as mouth sores and a skin rash, but it can spread rapidly—especially at schools and daycares—according to the CDC.

The closure order from the Long Beach Health Officer requested parents report any additional cases of hand, foot and mouth disease associated with the facility to 562-570-4302.

Educare principal Maria Harris confirmed the closure and said parents with additional questions should contact the school office at 562-422-6618 ext. 261. While the school has been closed to students, its office remains open.

