Springfield, MA

Dress for Success looking for donations for public tag sale

By Amy Phillips
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local organization is looking for donations of women’s professional clothing, shoes and accessories to sell at a public tag sale.

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will be holding a clothing sale under a tent at the Eastfield Mall parking lot on June 17-23, from 10am-8pm. The proceeds benefit their mission of helping economically challenged women achieve economic independence by providing them services, tools and professional attire needed to find a job and advance their careers.

The sale will include new and gently used items including clothing, shoes, jewelry, scarves and handbags. Customers can fill a shopping bag for only $25 or a larger bag for $45.

If you’re interested in volunteering for the event, send an email to: dressforsuccessspringfield@gmail.com . To donate clothing and other items, call 413-732-8179 to make an appointment.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

