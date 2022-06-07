Dress for Success looking for donations for public tag sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local organization is looking for donations of women’s professional clothing, shoes and accessories to sell at a public tag sale.

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will be holding a clothing sale under a tent at the Eastfield Mall parking lot on June 17-23, from 10am-8pm. The proceeds benefit their mission of helping economically challenged women achieve economic independence by providing them services, tools and professional attire needed to find a job and advance their careers.

The sale will include new and gently used items including clothing, shoes, jewelry, scarves and handbags. Customers can fill a shopping bag for only $25 or a larger bag for $45.

If you’re interested in volunteering for the event, send an email to: dressforsuccessspringfield@gmail.com . To donate clothing and other items, call 413-732-8179 to make an appointment.

