HRTS Launches Foundation and Fellowship Program

In tandem with its 75th anniversary, the Hollywood Radio and Television Society will launch a charitable foundation to support the careers of entertainment professionals from underrepresented backgrounds. The creation of the charity org, known as the HRTS Foundation, was announced by HRTS board president Odetta Watkins, HRTS board chairperson Dan Erlij and HRTS CEO Melissa Grego.

“We share a common passion across our leadership and membership for creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive industry,” Watkins said in a statement. “Relationship-building, mentorship and education have always been at the heart of what HRTS stands for. With the launch of The HRTS Foundation, we are adding another way our community can work together to have a real impact on shaping the industry’s future.”

Officers for the foundation were chosen by a foundation committee created by HRTS to launch the organization. ITV Studios executive Philippe Maigret will serve as president, Melissa Grego as chairperson, Robin Schwartz as secretary and David Acosta as treasurer. All of them were chosen by a Foundation Committee formed by HRTS to help launch the foundation. Watkins and Erlij also serve on the board of directors, along with Scott Hervey, Jordan Levin and Gary Marenzi. Sponsors for the HRTS Foundation include Netflix, Lionsgate, Universal Studio Group, and Weintraub Tobin

During its first year, the primary goal of the HRTS Foundation will be the launch of a fellowship program for young entertainment professionals. The program matches the chosen fellows with an HRTS executive, who provides them with support, guidance and networking opportunities. Fellows will also receive guaranteed spots in the HRTS Mentorship Program, complimentary subscriptions to trade publications, a one-year HRTS membership and tickets to HRTS events. Applications for the fellowship program are set to open sometime this summer.