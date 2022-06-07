ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sissonville, WV

Road back open after crash on Sissonville Dr.

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36g7H9_0g3OXtIZ00

UPDATE (5:53 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7): Metro 911 officials say the 3100 block of Sissonville Drive is back open.

UPDATE (4:18 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7): Crews on the scene say that a utility truck was heading southbound on Sissonville Dr. where it collided with a dump truck that was heading northbound. The utility truck then struck an SUV.

The drivers of the SUV and the utility truck were transported to the hospital. There is still no word on the extent of their injuries.

The Sissonville and Charleston Fire Departments along with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department responded.

UPDATE (3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7): The 13 News crew on the scene of this crash says that a woman was extracted from an SUV.

She was transported to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of her injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vY8QV_0g3OXtIZ00
Photo: 13 News Photographer Mike Magee

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A road is shut down in Kanawha County after an accident involving a dump truck and at least one other vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lm0hf_0g3OXtIZ00
Photo: 13 News Photographer Mike Magee

Kanawha metro says that the accident happened on the 3100 block of Sissonville Drive.

They say the roadway will be temporarily shut down.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy