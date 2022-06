SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A “Rally to End Gun Violence” has been scheduled for Sunday in downtown Salisbury. “After unthinkable gun tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo, we’re taking our fight back to the streets to demand lawmakers act to save lives. As we did in 2018, we are marching for our children’s lives this weekend across the nation,” organizers said.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO