Taylor Swift Responds to Providence Using Her Song As Team Anthem

Swifties and Friars unite—you belong with each other.

The Providence men’s basketball team certainly embraced the theme of togetherness this past year, as the Friars put together a magical 27–6 season en route to a Big East regular-season title and Sweet 16 appearance. And every step of the way, Taylor Swift was there.

Swift might not have literally graced the Dunkin’ Donuts Center with her presence, but she indirectly provided the anthem for the Friars’ home crowds. The arena blared Swift’s hit 2008 song “You Belong With Me” during games, regularly sending the student section into a frenzy.

The tune undoubtedly inspired Providence to countless fearless performances, as the team captured the program’s first regular-season conference title. On Tuesday, Swift finally made this relationship a two-sided affair with a note of congratulations sent to the program.

“Hi Friars! What an amazing 2022 season! Congratulations to you all on your incredible and inspiring success,” Swift’s letter read. “Sending you all hugs!”

Swift’s acknowledgment might have come months after the season ended, but that’s hardly relevant. Friars fans can now sleep well knowing that Swift truly understands them. She might not have been there in the bleachers, but she’s been there along (and certainly knows their favorite song).

