NYPD charges Bronx man for shoving woman to subway tracks in caught-on-camera unprovoked attack

Cops on Tuesday arrested a man they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto the tracks of a Bronx subway station in a stunning unprovoked attack caught on camera.

Theodore Ellis, a 33-year-old Williamsbridge resident, faces charges of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment for the Sunday afternoon attack at the Jackson Ave.-Westchester Ave. station, police said.

A police source said Ellis made incriminating statements.

The source also said Ellis and the victim had previously argued, but that the suspect couldn’t remember what made him angry “and didn’t realize his own strength when he pushed her.”

Ellis was arrested at the subway station after a station agent told police officers he recognized the suspect’s picture on a Crime Stoppers flyer and often saw him selling MetroCard swipes there.

The suspect, who wore a white T-shirt and red backpack, was caught on video shoving a woman onto the train tracks.

The victim, believed to be homeless, was not struck by a train but suffered a broken collarbone in the fall, cops said. She was pulled back onto the platform and taken to Lincoln Hospital, where she was in stable condition Tuesday.

Ellis’ arrest record dates to 2006 and includes charges of grand larceny, robbery, assault and animal abuse, police said. His most recent assault was in May 2021 for another alleged assault.