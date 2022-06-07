ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Has Some Of The Most Dangerous Roads In America

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRrSS_0g3OXTXn00
Photo: Getty Images

Motor vehicle traffic crashes took the lives of 38,680 people in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

1-800-Injured recently released The USA's Most Dangerous Roads list. The website states, "One of the best ways to determine how dangerous a state’s roads are is to look at the number of fatalities seen as a result of vehicle-related accidents ."

According to the study, Arizona is one of the top 20 states with the most dangerous roads. The state came in at number 17 on the list with a fatality rate per 100,000 people of 14.74. The state had an overall road danger rating of 6.94.

Here are the top 20 states with the most dangerous roads:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Arkansas
  3. South Carolina
  4. Montana
  5. New Mexico
  6. Kentucky
  7. Louisiana
  8. Wyoming
  9. Tennessee
  10. Oklahoma
  11. West Virginia
  12. Alabama
  13. Florida
  14. Missouri
  15. South Dakota
  16. Georgia
  17. Arizona
  18. Kansas (Tied at 18)
  19. Texas (Tied at 18)
  20. North Carolina

Click here to check out the full study.

ABC 15 News

Arizona monsoon: What is a haboob?

Dust storms can be some of the most dramatic weather events we see in the Valley each year. Another word for a dust storm is “haboob,” which is Arabic for the word blown. Haboobs are giant walls of dust created from high winds rushing out of a collapsing thunderstorm.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Four-Day Road Trip Through Southern Arizona

The Southwest shines in this 450-mile route through the saguaro-studded desert up into high mountains, where rare birds flit and spectacular sunsets give way to dark skies spangled by stars. Tucson anchors this tour, rich in history and redolent with the scents of great food and local wines. You might consider adding a day to the beginning of the trip to explore Saguaro National Park, whose two entrances are each only about 20 minutes from downtown Tucson. ​​​
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Getty Images Motor
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona police find Gila monster during DUI traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. — A traffic stop took a wild turn in Mesa, Arizona when police said they saw a venomous animal in the car. Mesa police said in a news release that they were called to a convenience store parking lot where Brandon Denney had been seen sleeping behind the wheel of a running car. Arriving officers saw Denney asleep with an orange pill bottle in his hand.
AZFamily

What rights do Arizona tenants have when their A/C stops working?

An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus. Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you.
ARIZONA STATE
