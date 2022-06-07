ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Court clears the way to release workplace COVID-19 data

By Erik Gunn
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvv5x_0g3OXSf400

A U.S. Postal Worker moves packages in Oakland, California. in April 2020, early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has cleared the way for state health officials to release a list that shows the number of workplace cases of COVID-19 by employer. (Justin Sullivan | Getty Images)

State health officials are free to release data that would identify which employers have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

In an opinion issued Tuesday morning, the state’s highest court stated that three business lobbying groups had no basis to block release of the data, which was prompted by a news media open records request.

The justices, in a 4-3 opinion written by Justice Rebecca Dallet, concluded that a 2003 revision to the state open records law “makes clear that no one has a right to block the release of a public record unless otherwise specified” under very narrow circumstances. Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Brian Hagedorn and Jill Karofsky joined in the majority.

The case was brought by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and two local community chambers to prevent the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) from releasing statistical data on COVID-19 cases at employers. WMC argued that releasing the data would violate patient health care records.

Tuesday’s opinion was a reaffirmation of Wisconsin’s robust open records law, and was hailed by advocates for worker safety and for open government.

“All workers have the right to a safe workplace,” Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale said in statement. “The COVID pandemic spotlighted just how unprepared employers where to protect workers from deadly and infectious pathogens in the workplace. Whether WMC likes it or not, the people of Wisconsin deserve to have access to the public data and information regarding COVID-19 outbreaks at work so we can best protect workers now and in the future.”

Bill Lueders

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, also applauded the ruling.

“This decision properly recognizes that the public has a right to know pandemic-related information gathered by public health authorities, whether the state’s largest business group likes it or not,” Lueders said in a statement. “It establishes that outside parties cannot swoop in to block the release of information that has been determined to be releasable under Wisconsin’s open records law.”

In a dissent that was longer than the 15-page majority opinion, Chief Justice Annette Ziegler castigated the decision for allowing the release of what she described as “individuals’ personal medical information” — a characterization that was disputed when the case was argued in February. Justices Patience Roggensack and Rebecca Bradley joined in the dissent.

“The decision does not open the door to the release of detailed medical information on individuals, as the dissenting opinion alleges,” Lueders stated. “It merely affirms that statistical information gathered by the state about outbreaks at businesses is public information.”

The records won’t be immediately available, however. The Supreme Court ruling remanded the case to circuit court in Waukesha County, and DHS “remains temporarily enjoined” from releasing the data, a department spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon.

Workplace COVID-19 outbreaks

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel filed an open records request asking DHS for the names of all Wisconsin businesses with more than 25 employees and where at least two people had tested positive for COVID-19 or were identified through contact tracing as “close case contacts” of COVID-19 patients.

The request was made at a time when workplace outbreaks of COVID-19, particularly in industries such as meatpacking where large numbers of people work in close quarters, had raised concerns about worker safety in the pandemic.

The newspaper’s request did not seek information identifying individual patients. At the rest of DHS, the request excluded employers with 25 or fewer employees, because in smaller work groups it would be easy to narrow down the data to individuals.

After assembling the data, DHS informed WMC of its plans to release the list on Oct. 2, 2020. The business group sued to block the release, arguing that the data came from “protected confidential health care information that cannot be released without the informed consent of each individual” under the state’s medical privacy law.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

A Waukesha County circuit judge blocked the release and granted WMC and the two chambers a temporary injunction against disclosing the data. After the Journal Sentinel and the administration of Gov. Tony Evers appealed, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals reversed the lower court’s injunction and ordered the case dismissed. That order was stayed and the case was appealed to the Supreme Court.

Affirming the appeals court, the Supreme Court majority ruled Tuesday that, with very limited exceptions already defined in state law, Wisconsin’s public records law doesn’t allow outside parties to go to court to block the release of a government record once the government has decided to release it. That barred WMC from pursuing its case, the opinion states.

State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet

“The decision of whether to permit public access to a record in response to a request lies with the custodian of the record, not its subject,” Dallet wrote in the majority opinion. She quoted Wisconsin law, which states that “no person is entitled to judicial review of the decision of an authority to provide a requester with access to a record.”

While the WMC lawsuit had referred to Wisconsin’s medical privacy law, the group “did not bring its case directly under either the patient health care records statutes or the public records law,” the majority opinion states. Instead, it sued under the state law that enables citizens to seek declaratory judgments in court and the courts to issue them.

But a declaratory judgment can’t override the state open records law’s blanket prohibition on using the courts to block records from being released, the opinion states.

Elizabeth Goodsitt, a communications specialist for DHS, said Tuesday that the department must await further action by the circuit court before releasing any records.

“DHS remains temporarily enjoined from releasing any information relating to businesses whose employees have tested positive for COVID-19 or who contract tracing has shown close connections,” Goodsitt told the Wisconsin Examiner. “The Supreme Court did not order the release of records and instead remanded the case to circuit court. Procedurally, the case is not concluded until the circuit court so orders. DHS welcomes today’s decision, and it will continue its work to provide the public with timely, accurate information about COVID-19.”

Data vs. ‘personal health care information’

In oral argument in the case in February, lawyers for WMC, the Journal Sentinel and Evers, who was the named defendant in the lawsuit, touched on the question of whether releasing DHS data on employers’ COVID-19 case numbers was the equivalent of releasing personal health care information of patients.

Tuesday’s majority opinion doesn’t address that question, although Dallet made the distinction when she questioned WMC’s lawyer at the time.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Zieger

Ziegler’s dissent repeatedly conflates general data involved in the release with personal patient information. “Significantly, private patient files that are confidential by law, may become public records subject to the public records law, and if the government has gathered personal medical information, the confidential status of that information is gone and cannot be challenged,” she writes.

She also argues that the appeals court, and the Supreme Court with it, acted too swiftly in rejecting the lawsuit rather than considering the addition of two anonymous individual plaintiffs who joined the suit to block the release of information on their own behalf.

In a statement posted on WMC’s website Tuesday, the business lobby’s president and CEO, Kurt Bauer, claimed that the ruling “has opened the door to massive public intrusion into private medical records possessed by state agencies.”

Personal health care information was never at stake in the matter, however, Lueders emphasized.

Ziegler’s dissent “seems designed to stir up unfounded fears about the disclosure of personal medical information,” Lueders said. “In fact, all that is being released [are] the names of businesses and number of confirmed infections gathered as part of the state’s response to a public health crisis. To try to frighten people into believing that their most personal medical information is now open for all to see seems irresponsible.”

The post Court clears the way to release workplace COVID-19 data appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Gableman’s contempt and the destruction of democracy

It’s not really a coincidence that, the morning after the first, explosive public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman — the man appointed by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to lead the partisan probe of the 2020 election in Wisconsin […] The post  Gableman’s contempt and the destruction of democracy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Office investigating 2020 Presidential Election in Wisconsin held in contempt

MADISON- A whirlwind hearing ends with the Office of Special Council investigating the 2020 Presidential election held in contempt of court. Dane County Judge Frank Remington holding Gableman & the Office of Special Council in contempt of court for failing to provide evidence related to open records lawsuit filed by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Wisconsin Examiner

Elections Commission unanimously allows Tim Michels access to the ballot

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously on Friday to dismiss a complaint seeking to deny Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels access to the ballot.  Michels had submitted nominating papers with 3,861 voter signatures. Democrats, represented by progressive legal organization Law Forward on behalf of a Dane County voter, filed a challenge to Michels’ nominating papers […] The post Elections Commission unanimously allows Tim Michels access to the ballot appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Judge finds suit against Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany ‘procedurally improper’

A civil lawsuit brought by 10 citizens, among them two from Jefferson County, seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office has been found “procedurally improper,” according to a decision filed Friday with the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin and made by Judge Lynn Adelman.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

LGBTQ group urges Wisconsin schools to continue misgendering investigation

(The Center Square) – There is a call for more gender, harassment, bullying, and Title IX investigations in Wisconsin schools. The group Fair Wisconsin, which calls itself the leading statewide organization advocating for LGBTQ+ people, on Thursday said local schools need to be supported after what happened with the misgender/sexual harassment investigation into three middle schoolers in Kiel.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Annette Ziegler
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Private gun sales avoid detection in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Background checks are not required in Wisconsin if a gun sale is done privately, without the involvement of a federally licensed firearm dealer. This means that many guns can go undetected statewide because they’re sold from neighbor to neighbor or in other ways. “If it’s a private person, for example one neighbor selling a gun to...
LA CROSSE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin’s starring role in the Jan. 6 insurrection

Wisconsin is “Ground Zero” in the fight to defend democracy, according to Brad Woodhouse, co-chair of the Defend Democracy Project, a nonprofit group based in Washington, DC, whose mission statement declares that its “one objective” is “that American voters determine the outcome of elections.”   “Wisconsin is one of the most important, fought-after, battleground states. There’ll […] The post Wisconsin’s starring role in the Jan. 6 insurrection  appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Waukesha Co. Judge stays decision that would end PFAS regulation in Wisconsin

A Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge stayed a previous decision on Tuesday, allowing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to continue regulating contamination from harmful “forever chemicals” known as PFAS while an appeal is pending.  In April, Judge Michael Bohren ruled that the DNR had been unlawfully regulating PFAS and other “emerging contaminants” under the […] The post Waukesha Co. Judge stays decision that would end PFAS regulation in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Covid#Public Data#State Supreme Court#U S Postal Worker
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

4-3 decisions continue to divide Wisconsin Supreme Court, raise the stakes for 2023 election

MADISON, Wis. — The 4-3 decision handed down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday marks another instance of conservative swing Justice Brian Hagedorn siding with the liberals on the bench, in a move that has conservatives frustrated. “It is putatively a 4-3 conservative court right now, but I don’t think too many conservatives feel that that’s correct,” UW-Madison professor Ryan...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

New elections commission member approved decisions Republicans have turned against

Don Millis, the newly appointed Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, is serving his second stint on the body. The first time he was a commissioner, he approved actions that Republicans later pointed to as evidence of misconduct in the 2020 presidential election.  Millis was a member of the commission when it was first […] The post New elections commission member approved decisions Republicans have turned against appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin just shy of adding 1.8k new cases of COVID-19

WEDNESDAY 6/8/2022 1:51 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,488,279 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,049 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Report: In Wisconsin, Black applicants were half as likely as white applicants to get pandemic unemployment assistance

MADISON, Wis. — A federal government watchdog agency released a report Tuesday urging the U.S. Department of Labor to examine racial disparities in how pandemic unemployment assistance was paid out in Wisconsin and other states. The report was one of two released Tuesday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office related to pandemic unemployment, with another finding rampant risk for waste and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pandemic aid benefits superintendent's wife; FOX6 Investigators find

HARTFORD, Wis. - The federal government is showering Wisconsin schools with more than $2 billion in pandemic relief funds. The latest round aims at helping students recover from the so-called "learning loss" that resulted from school closures and virtual learning. But FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn found one school administrator who has turned learning loss into a financial gain for his own household.
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy