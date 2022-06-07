ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

TPHS Class of 2022

Torrey Pines High School students and their families celebrated student achievements and bid a fond farewell to the school at a graduation ceremony held June 3 at TPHS.

Photos by Jon Clark

