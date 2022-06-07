TPHS Class of 2022

SAN DIEGO — The graduating senior class at Monarch School in Barrio Logan received their high school diplomas on Thursday. “I hope this entire community is proud of these kids because they are an example of what happens when you believe in yourself regardless of your circumstances,” said Afira DeVries, President and CEO of Monarch School Project. “We’re talking about kids coming to school not sure what their security’s going to look like on a given day, struggling with hunger and food insecurity, managing transition when their parents are in a state of flux, and really just not being able to focus, not being able to be present, which is a significant challenge.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO