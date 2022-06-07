ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators baseball loses in Gainesville Regional again, yet future promising

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Florida Gators’ postseason struggles in baseball continue, seemingly leaving coach Kevin O’Sullivan’s program at a crossroads.

O’Sullivan doesn’t see it that way despite his team’s inability to advance out of the NCAA regionals for the third straight time.

“It hurts, but your whole program is built around culture,” O’Sullivan said. “This is a big step in building that culture back and getting to where we want to be.”

The Gators season ended in the Gainesville Regional for the second straight year following Monday’s 5-4 brutal loss to Oklahoma after a five-hour weather delay arrived with Florida leading 2-1 behind the strong pitching of Brandon Neely.

Neely, who could not continue after sitting out so long, is a first-year freshman and among the players offering O’Sullivan hope for the future. The 6-foot-3 right-hander from Seville rose to the occasion after ace Hunter Barco’s season ended with Tommy John surgery.

Neely finished with a 3-3 record, 1.05 WHIP and 74 strikeouts against just 20 walks. Meanwhile, sophomore righty Brandon Sproat, a 6-foot-3 righty from Pace, ended a breakout season 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 82 strikeouts.

Sophomore left fielder Wyatt Langford is another key cog going forward. The left fielder from Trenton tied Matt LaPorta’s school record with his 26th home run during the bottom of the ninth inning to cut the Sooners’ lead to a run. Langford also led the Gators with a .355 batting average, 63 RBI and 73 runs scored.

“This team was a great group to coach,” O’Sullivan said. “Some years it is not the same, but this group was really fun to coach. I am disappointed right now, but I am really proud of this team.”

Even so, O’Sullivan’s squad will not advance to a Super Regional since appearing in the 2018 College World Series. The previous year the Gators won the 2017 national title to establish O’Sullivan’s program as one of the nation’s best and justify his 10-year, $12.5 million deal signed during the fall of 2016.

The Gators overcame a shaky start to the season to win 16 of 21 games prior to the regional, where Florida (42-24) twice beat Central Michigan and was 1-2 against Oklahoma during the double-elimination tournament.

The Sooners (40-21) arrived in Gainesville as the No. 2 seed in the four-team regional but ranked No. 8 by Baseball America. Florida is No. 18 but earned the No. 13 seed after reaching the SEC Tournament title game, losing 8-5 to top-ranked Tennessee.

“Oklahoma is arguably a team that could have hosted,” O’Sullivan said. “It was a difficult field, but at the end, what can you say, we were one run short.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Trenton, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Oklahoma State
Orlando, FL
Sports
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#College World Series#Florida Gators#College Baseball#The Florida Gators#Seville#Sooners#Rbi#Sc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy