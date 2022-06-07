Gators baseball loses in Gainesville Regional again, yet future promising

The Florida Gators’ postseason struggles in baseball continue, seemingly leaving coach Kevin O’Sullivan’s program at a crossroads.

O’Sullivan doesn’t see it that way despite his team’s inability to advance out of the NCAA regionals for the third straight time.

“It hurts, but your whole program is built around culture,” O’Sullivan said. “This is a big step in building that culture back and getting to where we want to be.”

The Gators season ended in the Gainesville Regional for the second straight year following Monday’s 5-4 brutal loss to Oklahoma after a five-hour weather delay arrived with Florida leading 2-1 behind the strong pitching of Brandon Neely.

Neely, who could not continue after sitting out so long, is a first-year freshman and among the players offering O’Sullivan hope for the future. The 6-foot-3 right-hander from Seville rose to the occasion after ace Hunter Barco’s season ended with Tommy John surgery.

Neely finished with a 3-3 record, 1.05 WHIP and 74 strikeouts against just 20 walks. Meanwhile, sophomore righty Brandon Sproat, a 6-foot-3 righty from Pace, ended a breakout season 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 82 strikeouts.

Sophomore left fielder Wyatt Langford is another key cog going forward. The left fielder from Trenton tied Matt LaPorta’s school record with his 26th home run during the bottom of the ninth inning to cut the Sooners’ lead to a run. Langford also led the Gators with a .355 batting average, 63 RBI and 73 runs scored.

“This team was a great group to coach,” O’Sullivan said. “Some years it is not the same, but this group was really fun to coach. I am disappointed right now, but I am really proud of this team.”

Even so, O’Sullivan’s squad will not advance to a Super Regional since appearing in the 2018 College World Series. The previous year the Gators won the 2017 national title to establish O’Sullivan’s program as one of the nation’s best and justify his 10-year, $12.5 million deal signed during the fall of 2016.

The Gators overcame a shaky start to the season to win 16 of 21 games prior to the regional, where Florida (42-24) twice beat Central Michigan and was 1-2 against Oklahoma during the double-elimination tournament.

The Sooners (40-21) arrived in Gainesville as the No. 2 seed in the four-team regional but ranked No. 8 by Baseball America. Florida is No. 18 but earned the No. 13 seed after reaching the SEC Tournament title game, losing 8-5 to top-ranked Tennessee.

“Oklahoma is arguably a team that could have hosted,” O’Sullivan said. “It was a difficult field, but at the end, what can you say, we were one run short.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .