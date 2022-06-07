ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated OF Austin Meadows from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated C/1B Stephen Vogt from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Matt Davidson from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Sheldon Neuse to Las Vegas. Designated RHP Parker Markel for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Brett Martin on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled INF Andy Ibanez from Round Rock (IL). Appointed RHP Josh Sborz the 27th man for a doubleheader.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded RHP Jacob Webb to Atlanta for cash considerations. Signed LHP Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Dillon Peters on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 3. Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from Indianapolis (IL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Brian Gaine assistant general manager, Terrance Gry director of player personnel, Mik Szabo college national scout, Dennis Lock senior director of football research, Matt Worswick director of team administration, Matt Bazirgan senior personnel executive, Alonzo Dotson college national scout, Drew DiSanto sports performance data analyst, Malcolm Charles data analyst and Michelle Mankoff Nunn-Wooten scouting fellowship.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Treston Deocud. Added Ks Matt Mengel and Ryan to the practice roster.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Carlton Agudosi.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Agreed to terms with C Jack Roslovic on a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Agreed to transfer F Adam Buksa to French Ligue 1 side Racing Club de Lens for an undisclosed fee.

National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced head coach Amanda Cromwell and First Assistant Coach Sam Greene have been placed on a temporary administrative leave and assistant coach Seb Hines has been appointed to act as interim head coach.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Andrea Cuthrell assistant athletic director of student growth.

GEORGETOWN — Named Walter Pitts assistant coach for women's basketball.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

