TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — May brought a lot of good news to southern Idaho as far as the drought goes. The above image shows just how much we’ve improved since the end of April, with areas along the Snake River seeing downgrades from a severe drought (dark orange) to a moderate drought (light orange). Some areas around the region are still experiencing an extreme drought - namely eastern Blaine and southern Twin Falls counties.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO