The Bookplate is proud to announce the next chapter in the continuation of their partnership with The Retriever Bar and their “Authors & Oysters” series. The back room of the popular bookshop on Cross Street has been expanded to include a larger selection of titles, making it necessary to look elsewhere for an event space. The Retriever provides an ideal atmosphere for an event series; patrons are able to enjoy the pub’s offerings while listening to the guest speaker in a relaxed atmosphere. Peter & Evan Osnos were featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on May 7th with their books, An Especially Good View; Watching History Happen and Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO