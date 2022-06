If you're not familiar with Tornado Alley, it's the region in the central part of the United States that's known for dealing with multiple tornados per year. States usually known for frequent tornados are the northern portion of Texas all the way up to parts of South Dakota. If you draw a straight line from South Dakota to Texas, all the states that line crosses are known for wild tornados. It's also not uncommon for people in the eastern-most regions of Colorado and New Mexico to deal with tornados, as well.

