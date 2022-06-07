The 10 Best, Darkest Coming-of-Age Movies

Jurassic Park has been a beloved franchise for almost thirty years and the latest film, aptly titled Jurassic World Dominion has pulled out all the punches to try to recapture the nostalgia that made fans of the franchise fall in love with the original film. Unlike the past two Jurassic World films, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World Dominion sees Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum returning to help the new duo deal with dinosaur mayhem. In addition to this already impressive cast, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda are set to reprise their roles, alongside newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman.
