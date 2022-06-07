ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Best, Darkest Coming-of-Age Movies

By Kendra Demeo
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing-of-age films exist to make you feel euphoric, wishful, or nostalgic. Sometimes all at the same time. The genre deals with the very real struggles of adolescence and focuses on a time that is often people's darkest. They always have some roots in reality, and many are even based on true...

collider.com

DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Currently Has The #1 Movie On Streaming

Clint Eastwood is one of the most prolific and respected actors and directors of our time, putting out hit films such as Gran Torino, Unforgiven, The Mule, Million Dollar Baby, and more. So it’s not shocking that he currently holds the spot for #1 movie across streaming platforms. Can anybody guess what the 91-year-old director’s movie is that’s currently in the #1 spot?
Collider

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh’s Estranged Sisters Movie Begins Production

Production has just begun on a new comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandr\a Oh. The film has not yet been given a title, however, production started on the project last week at 20th Century Studios. Filming is expected to conclude on July 22, 2022. The project will be released as a Hulu Original in the United States.
thebrag.com

Check out the alien ship from Jordan Peele’s Nope movie

The alien ship feature in the new Nope movie has been unveiled in a TV spot that aired during the NBA Finals. Nope was previously confirmed to be an alien inspired movie, but the TV spot showed the first look at the ship. The blockbuster will star Black Panther’s Daniel...
Outsider.com

This John Wayne Western Caused Quentin Tarantino to Alter His Career Plans

Throughout his legendary career, John Wayne was part of nearly 200 different films and TV series, many of which have gone down in history as true classics of the Golden Age of Hollywood. That said, with a career as long as John Wayne’s, it’s virtually unavoidable to produce a flop or two. And at the tail end of his 50 years on camera, it finally happened.
Collider

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Review: Please, God, Let This Franchise Go Extinct

In one of the most famous scenes from 1993’s Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm says that the scientists who brought dinosaurs back to life for an amusement park “were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.” The same could easily be said of the Jurassic franchise as a whole, and while the series has constantly talked about how viewers want bigger and more intriguing monsters to reel in audiences, Jurassic has fallen into these same traps over the past thirty years: going bigger, wilder, without ever capturing what made the original so great. Not even Steven Spielberg—the director of the original film—could bring back this magic with his 1997 sequel, The Lost World, and even with rebooting, bringing back old favorites, and creating insane new dinosaurs, Jurassic has failed time and time again at realizing what made the original an unassailable summer blockbuster. The Jurassic series never bothered to stop and think if they should keep going.
Collider

10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by Guillermo Del Toro

Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro is known for his gorgeous, poetic films, usually in the fantasy and horror genres. His movies range from cult classics (Pan's Labyrinth) to Hollywood blockbusters (Hellboy) and Oscar darlings (The Shape of Water). Like many great directors, Del Toro is also an avid film fan....
Collider

Bloodthirsty Cinema: The 10 Films With The Highest On-Screen Body Count

Sure, movies in general usually feature quite a bit of death. After all, it's a fact of life, and something that can happen to anyone at any time. Movie deaths can be sad, funny, or exciting, and so characters can and will die. No genre will protect a fictional character from the fictional grim reaper itself.
Variety

‘Crimes of the Future’ Won’t Cut Into the Oscars, but It’s Time for David Cronenberg to Receive the Honorary Treatment

Click here to read the full article. David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” opened for general audiences this weekend without exactly lighting up the box office, which no one expected it to do. The filmography of Cronenberg has been one that has brought unadulterated respect from cinephiles, while never having the populist appeal to breakout into huge commercial translations or awards attention. While it’s never too late to become an Oscar darling (i.e., Christopher Plummer nabbing his three career Oscar noms, and win, after the age of 80), unless the King of Body Horror is going to make a drastic switch...
Pitchfork

Men (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury have proven themselves to be masterful architects of slickly intricate cinematic scores. Their abilities emerge from their complementary talents: Barrow is famous for his distinctively sullen and sultry percussion-laden sounds (most notably with Portishead), while Salisbury is an Emmy-nominated television and film composer, deftly attuned to the structural cues necessary for any score’s skeleton. Their first formal collaboration on DROKK: Music Inspired by Mega City One was audacious, glistening with Vangelis-influenced analog synths and roaring with the heightened dimensions of the Judge Dredd comics from which it was adapted. Their work on this score introduced the duo to Alex Garland, who wrote and produced 2012’s Dredd, and would enlist Barrow and Salisbury to score his directorial debut, Ex Machina.
The Atlantic

The Indian Action Blockbuster That Should Make Hollywood Jealous

I can think of two action films from the past decade that involved a stunt in which an actor throws an entire motorcycle at someone. The first is the 2015 Marvel sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron. Captain America (played by Chris Evans), battling bad guys in a snowy forest, does a flip with his bike and flings it at an armored tank. But the moment is brushed off; Cap mutters an unrelated joke and his wild accomplishment is immediately undercut, an eye-rolling punctuation to a busy but washed-out combat set piece.
Vice

7 folk horror movies to watch after Men

From 'The Wailing' to 'The Witch', these creepy thrillers are a window into rural life like you’ve never seen it before. After taking us through the dystopian near-futures in Ex-Machina, Annihilation and Devs, Alex Garland’s latest movie venture draws upon the fears of the past. The A24 thriller has Jessie Buckley — of I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020) fame — playing a widow haunted by both her husband’s suicide and multiple incarnations of Rory Kinnear. But if you can’t get enough of those uncanny countryside vibes, Men is a great entry point into one of the most distinctly creepy of British sub-genres — the folk horror.
Collider

How 'Conversations with Friends' Portrays Millennial Isolation (and How It Differs From the Book)

There was a good amount of buzz around Hulu's Conversations with Friends, which premiered last month after the resounding success of Normal People back in 2020. Both series were adapted from Irish novelist Sally Rooney's successful books by the same names which follow Irish students as they navigate the fraught years of university; both series were co-written by Alice Birch (Rooney only returning to produce Conversations) and directed by Lenny Abrahamson. But while Normal People was praised for showing just that — some normal people (at least of a kind) — Conversations with Friends paints more inaccessible portraits of its characters.
Collider

First 'Jurassic World Dominion' Reactions Call it Convoluted, Clunky, and Hollow

Jurassic Park has been a beloved franchise for almost thirty years and the latest film, aptly titled Jurassic World Dominion has pulled out all the punches to try to recapture the nostalgia that made fans of the franchise fall in love with the original film. Unlike the past two Jurassic World films, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World Dominion sees Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum returning to help the new duo deal with dinosaur mayhem. In addition to this already impressive cast, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda are set to reprise their roles, alongside newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman.
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Hulu in June 2022

June feels like a devotedly character month, not so much with changing temperatures and environment, but with determining, or attempting to, who we are, what we are capable of, and how we show all of this to the outside world. These seven films, new to Hulu this month, interrogate the limits of our ability to be straight-forward in our goals and seeing through desire, demonstrating that things are often what they seem, and then some.
