Slocomb, AL

The annual Slocomb Tomato Festival returns next weekend!

By Michael Rinker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – Next Saturday the annual Tomato Festival will be taking over Slocomb, with a number of events leading up to the 18th!. Mayor Rob Hinson and Don White joined Wake Up Wiregrass to promote the festival as well as the surrounding events!....

Rain cancels Opp’s Friday night “Downtown get down”

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—The Opp Chamber of Commerce planned to “re-start” a popular Summer event that was canceled the. last two years due to the pandemic. But, WDHN”s Mike Gurspan says chamber officials are being “forced”. at this time to “cancel” due to bad weather in...
OPP, AL
Salvation Army corps officers bid farewell to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two years of service with the Salvation Army in the city of Dothan. Nathan and Deanne Jones are moving on to their next appointment. The Jones’ moved here during the pandemic in June of 2020 and will now be moving to the sunshine state to work in Stuart, Florida, which is near West Palm Beach.
DOTHAN, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Slocomb, AL
City
Geneva, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Dothan announces Eastgate Park pond closure for fishing event

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan has announced the closure of the Eastgate Park for its annual youth fishing day. The fishing pond at Eastgate Park will be closed on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the 24th Annual Youth Fishing Day event.
DOTHAN, AL
Walk the Dog Forecast for June 10, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. We’re going to wrap up the work week with yet another round of low 90s for high temperatures and a 30% chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Shower activity during the late afternoon will be spotty; look for that to change during the evening as a weakening line of showers and storms moves in from the west. With this being said, anytime from now through about sunset looks good to take your dog out for a walk. Of course, it will be hot and humid once again area-wide, so make sure to take some water along for you and your pup to stay hydrated and cool. Have a great Friday!
DOTHAN, AL
2022 Alabama State Games begin with Olympic style opening ceremony

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama State Games are taking place all across the Wiregrass this weekend and are now officially underway. All the fun festivities began with an Olympic style opening ceremony at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds. Inclement weather delayed the parade of athletes and the rest...
DOTHAN, AL
Juneteenth to be a Houston County holiday

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County is following suit with the state of Alabama in recognizing Juneteenth as a county holiday. Dothan juneteenth festivities just wrapped up in the circle city and Gov.Kay Ivey recently declared June 20th as the Juneteenth state holiday for this year. Houston county...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Person
Colt Ford
Person
Elvis
Person
Jeff Chandler
Person
Doug Stone
PCB closes major beach access at night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials decided to close the beach behind Pineapple Willy’s from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. until July 31. This is the first time beach officials have closed the area for the entire summer. They have closed that access point during the last two spring breaks. “With […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Dothan Juneteenth festivities are bigger than ever

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan community members spent a weekend in celebration as they honor Juneteenth, this year saw the biggest turnout to date. “Bigger, it was bigger,” Tri-State Expo Director, Evangeline Reynolds said. Those were the words to describe, the streets of downtown Dothan as they were...
DOTHAN, AL
Viking Cruise Line is no longer coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Plans to create a cruise ship stop in Panama City are over. Port Authority board members said the Viking Cruise Lines has decided against establishing a port in Bay County. Viking announced in 2020 that it planned to add Panama City to a Gulf Coast getaway. The Viking Star was […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
#Parade#Tomato#Centennial Park#Gold Band
Strike! Iconic bowling alley to return to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ready for a perfect game: iconic bowling alley Bowl-A-Rama is coming back to Panama City. Hurricane Michael destroyed the building back in 2018. The grand reopening has been a long time coming for local avid bowlers. “The entire bowling community is excited and can’t wait for this event to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Part of Highway 84 to be renamed after Sen. Jimmy Holley

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Elba’s portion of Highway 84 will be renamed after Senator Jimmy Holley on Sunday. The route will be renamed the Senator Jimmy W. Holley Highway. The official highway signs will be unveiled at the ceremony. The event will be held in the parking lot...
ELBA, AL
Politics
Society
Aspen offering free dental care for veterans and their families on June 11

FLORIDA — Participating Aspen Dental locations in Florida and across the nation will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans and their families on Saturday, June 11. Now in its 8th year, the Aspen Dental Day of Service provides dental care for veterans and their families...
POLITICS
Kittens head to Chicago; the future no-kill shelter’s momentum builds

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 51 kittens got to take the trip of a lifetime on Tuesday as they headed for Chicago to find them a forever home. Kitty Kottage organized this transport, but in the near future, a no-kill shelter in Dothan is in the works, which will help organizations such as the Dothan Humane Society, Save-A-Pet, and Kitty Kottage.
DOTHAN, AL
Adoptable pets at Bay County Animal Services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about the animals at the Bay County Animal Services shelter who are looking for their forever homes. To find out more information on animal adoptions through Bay County Animal Services,...
BAY COUNTY, FL

