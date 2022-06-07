The annual Slocomb Tomato Festival returns next weekend!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. We’re going to wrap up the work week with yet another round of low 90s for high temperatures and a 30% chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Shower activity during the late afternoon will be spotty; look for that to change during the evening as a weakening line of showers and storms moves in from the west. With this being said, anytime from now through about sunset looks good to take your dog out for a walk. Of course, it will be hot and humid once again area-wide, so make sure to take some water along for you and your pup to stay hydrated and cool. Have a great Friday!

