It’s a sunny day on Detroit’s east side when I meet Phillip “Phil” Simpson at his second-floor studio. The artwork in his studio is as colorful as the smiles he’s been known to paint around the city of Detroit. A few of the canvases are adorned with his signature smiley face, while others are paintings of Black women or the logo for what used to be the store he owned nearly a decade ago.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO