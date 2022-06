Doris Louise (Haney) Reece-Harris of Mountain View, Missouri, passed away, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, after a long illness. She was 81 years old and was born February 2, 1941, to the late Willard Ned Haney and Cora Pauline Baker, in Beaverdam, North Carolina. Doris was united in marriage to Michael Harris on October 12, 1990, in Mountain View, Missouri.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO