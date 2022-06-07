ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

5 Historical Inaccuracies in 'Our Flag Means Death' (And Why They Work)

By Elizabeth Reese
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePulling off time-period shows rooted in historical facts can be daunting. On one hand, in an environment where the acceptance of historic truth isn't a sure thing, there is a sense of duty to honor what actually happened hundreds of years ago. On the other, the very nature of entertainment means...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

10 Lesser-Known Inspiring Documentaries to Watch On Netflix

Everybody has a desire to travel and breathe new air, and see new landscapes, cultures, and horizons. A wonderful way to do it around the world without spending a lot of money is through documentaries, expanding your knowledge of other places that you may not have known about or had only superficially heard of.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Evil' Season 3 Is a Deliciously Spine-Tingling and Sexy Return to Form | Review

The mark of a good piece of horror fiction is what it can dismantle in terms of expectation — and not necessarily the level of scares it can serve up, because every viewer has their own benchmark for what constitutes as "scary" (and that's a debate for a piece that isn't this one). What can prove even more exciting is the ways in which horror can challenge our assumptions, throw a wrench into the scenario we think is about to play out, or find a way to completely turn it upside-down and render us breathless in the outcome. Season 3 of Evil, which hails from Robert and Michelle King and returns to premiere on Paramount+ this weekend, practically revels in subverting what we think we know is about to play out — and the outcome remains as deliciously spooky, wacky, and sexy as it's ever been.
TV SERIES
Collider

Creepy Stop-Motion Films and Why We Love Them So

Human beings are strange creatures; we eat weird food combinations, don funny outfits, and sometimes even drink ourselves silly. Perhaps strangest of all is our love of being scared. From haunted houses to horror movie marathons, we find ourselves drawn to the things that make us jump. Even more so than plain horror, a fear of the unknown and a fascination with exploring it seems to be what captures our attention the most. What is creepy makes us curious and, over the years, we have found countless ways to satisfy our need to feel freaked out. Stop-motion animation is at the top of plenty of people's lists when it comes to their favorite form of horror, with the medium itself often described as creepy and off-putting (as well as 'beautiful,' of course).
MOVIES
Collider

8 LGBTQ+ Films to Enjoy With Friends During Pride Month

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is back in full swing with celebratory parades, parties, and festivals around the country. In the entertainment industry, new releases and exciting announcements have been made pertaining to the growing need for more LGBTQ+ media and depictions of queer joy. For those who want to celebrate with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Darby
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Blackbeard
Collider

'Fate: The Winx Saga': Who Is Flora?

Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga — a live-action, Riverdale-esque take on the beloved Italian animated show Winx Club — follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen) as she arrives at the magical school of Alfea and moves into a dorm with four other girls: Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and original character Terra (Eliot Salt). In the six-episode first season of the Netflix drama, the reappearance of the Burned Ones causes chaos and distrust in the Otherworld, making training at Alfea more intense than ever with a real threat out in the world. Along with the Burned Ones comes the mystery surrounding Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) and her mysterious disappearance from Alfea, which coincidentally happens to be linked to Bloom.
TV SERIES
Collider

Of All the Dinosaur Worlds We Could've Gotten In 'Jurassic World Dominion,' We Got Giant Locusts

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion.When it comes to summer blockbusters, it is hard to think of a more memorable film than Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic Jurassic Park. Both inventive and imaginative, it crafted a gripping story of humanity’s folly while also making use of incredible special effects that had never been seen before and still hold up to this day. Of course, in setting such a high bar, the film ensured that any work that follows it will inevitably have to operate in its shadow. We saw this in the first attempt at restarting the series with 2015’s sporadically entertaining Jurassic World. Then, at the conclusion of 2018’s haphazard yet occasionally interesting Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the series both literally and figuratively opened its doors to the potential of a brand new world. After years of being confined to isolated islands away from humanity, dinosaurs were now finally released on the globe. It offered a hint of a different, more intriguing premise that was more than just a retread of familiar elements. While no one expected a masterpiece, there was interest in potentially more expansive possibilities ahead. We saw it in the short Battle at Big Rock where a family is unexpectedly attacked by dinosaurs while camping. While imperfect, it offered a encouraging glimpse of what could be coming.
MOVIES
Collider

'Nanook of the North' at 100: How Documentaries Can Warp Reality

It’s rare for any documentary to come out and not have it be greeted with dubiousness over its authenticity. By its very nature, the documentary is meant to convey the idea that we’re watching reality as it exists, oftentimes unfolding in real-time before the eyes of both a filmmaking crew and the audience. However, documentaries ranging from Exit Through the Gift Shop to The Jinx have often come under fire regarding just how truthful or authentic their stories really are. Part of why this uncertainty is so persistent is that documentaries are largely built on the back of an influential feature that was largely a fabrication. Robert Flaherty’s 1922 film Nanook of the North was the birth of the modern documentary, but also the birth of falsehoods being passed along as facts within this mold of filmmaking.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The 'E.T.' Sequel Stories That Never Made It to Film (Thankfully)

When E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial first soared into movie theaters in 1982, it became the kind of box office phenomenon studio executives dreams about. Playing for months and topping the domestic box office for weeks on end, E.T. would eventually become the biggest movie of all time at the domestic box office. With all that success, it was clear an original story could resonate with audiences so long as it was well-told. Unfortunately, Hollywood tends to look at the success of an original feature as an excuse to indulge in sequels. Thankfully, E.T. never got a proper theatrical sequel, though that doesn’t mean this plucky alien never received a follow-up story of any kind.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Hbo Max
Collider

'Nope' Trailer Gives a Closer Look at the Alien Threat in Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

Now that the premiere of Jordan Peele’s newest film Nope is closer than ever, it’s finally time we got some answers as to what the story is all about. In earlier promotional materials and footage, all we knew was that the movie centers around a threat from above, but the new trailer fully reveals what that is and how the people down below react to it. The horror film is set to premiere in late July.
MOVIES
Collider

'Ju-on: The Curse' Is a More Effective Horror Movie Than 'Ju-on: The Grudge'

It was the late-1990s when Hideo Nakata’s pioneering masterpiece Ringu sparked a global interest in Japanese horror. In the immediate years that followed, movies like Pulse, Dark Water, and One Missed Call continued the worldwide success of Japanese horror cinema, but the one that had arguably the biggest impact was Takashi Shimizu’s Ju-on: The Grudge. There have been thirteen movies in the Ju-on franchise since 2000, as well as several short films, comics, novels, and a Netflix TV series. While many assume the franchise began with The Grudge in 2002, the first feature in the franchise was actually Ju-on: The Curse, released direct-to-video in 2000.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Mind Over Murder’ Docuseries Trailer Explores the Wrongful Convictions of the Beatrice Six in 1985

A trailer has been released for the upcoming HBO Original documentary series Mind Over Murder. The six-part series will cover a shocking murder and the effect it had on a community, both when it happened and years later when the supposed murders were exonerated. Mind Over Murder comes from award-winning documentary director Nanfu Wang and Vox Media Studios and will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on June 20.
BEATRICE, NE
Collider

How 'The Righteous' Finds Brutality and Beauty in the Biblical

The grim yet gratifying new horror film The Righteous is a story with God on its mind. A confident debut feature from writer-director Mark O'Brien, who also stars in the film, it is most preoccupied with faith and the way it can take hold of our lives. This is not always an idealistic faith where characters cling to their beliefs to save themselves from impending harm. Instead, it is far darker and brutal even as it finds an uneasy beauty in its presentation. Shot in gorgeous yet sinister black-and-white, it stars a never-better Henry Czerny as the troubled Frederic Mason. A former priest who has recently experienced immense loss, he has retreated to his secluded home with his wife, Mimi Kuzyk’s resolute Ethel Mason, to grieve. However, they will soon discover that their humble abode is not a place of safety from the horrors of the world when a traveling stranger stumbles into their life after a supposed injury.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Collider

'We Hunt Together' Season 2 Trailer Shows a Chilling New Serial Killer

Fans of the British cat-and-mouse drama series don't have to wait long as We Hunt Together, makes a return to television with its second season and a new release date. Now set for release on July 1, the announcement comes with a new trailer which offers exciting footage of what to expect after the shocking finale of Season 1.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy