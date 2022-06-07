Candidate Questionnaire: Brian D. Casey for Laramie County Commissioner

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This has been one tough week for your mayor. I have been so healthy since being sworn into office. Days of high fever and coughing have caused me to miss so many commitments. I missed Miss Stella’s kindergarten graduation. Her mom works in our office, and I am so disappointed to miss the big day. I have a son that graduated from Stride, and it killed me to miss greeting the Stride Ride folks and thanking them for all they do for the youth of Cheyenne. Girls State was in town, and I missed the privilege of welcoming them to our community. Another big miss was the Maury Brown Youth Fishing Day. He hosted 400 kids at his lake and provided them with free rods, tackle boxes, lunch, and a great day learning how to fish. Thank goodness for Zoom and the ability to meet remotely: I was able to make many of the city meetings and commitments. Sickness and health are the vow we took, and Judy sure lived up to her part. Thanks, honey.

