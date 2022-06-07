ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa Senate race: Fetterman may not return to campaign trail for another month, per wife

By Zach Schonfeld
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LCdE_0g3OUE5P00

(ABC27) – Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s wife told CNN on Tuesday that the candidate may not return to the campaign trail until July after suffering a stroke and disclosing the full extent of his heart condition.

“I think he deserves a month break to come back as strong as ever,” Gisele Fetterman said. “This is going to be a tough race and a really important race. I want him to be fully ready for it.”

When asked by the outlet if he would return to the campaign trail in July, she said “I think so.”

John Fetterman announced that he had experienced a stroke on May 15, two days after the medical event occurred. Four days after his stroke, Fetterman won the party’s nomination to compete for the Keystone State’s seat in the upper chamber.

Pa Sen. Race: Fetterman, doctor release letter on health after stroke

Since then, Fetterman has undergone a procedure to receive a pacemaker with a defibrillator, which the campaign said would address Fetterman’s atrial fibrillation.

Earlier this month, Fetterman released a statement disclosing that he failed to follow up with his medical team after being diagnosed in 2017 with cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood throughout the body.

The campaign also released a letter from Fetterman’s cardiologist saying that the candidate’s health conditions shouldn’t pose any risk to Fetterman’s ability to campaign, so long as he follows his doctors’ advice.

Fetterman has not appeared in public since the stroke.

Gisele Fetterman pushed back on suggestions that her husband had not been transparent about his health, adding that the campaign was not opposed to the release of more information by Fetterman’s doctors, but Lancaster General Hospital has a policy of not talking about patient care.

“I think we’ve been incredibly transparent,” she told CNN.

Gisele Fetterman, who serves as Pennsylvania’s second lady, has stepped into the spotlight since her husband’s stroke , taking a central presence on the campaign trail since the candidate was temporarily sidelined for his health.

The Hill has reached out to the hospital for comment.

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

John Fetterman will face Republican nominee Mehmet Oz in November’s race, which is among the most closely watched contests of the 2022 midterm elections.

Republicans are defending the seat after Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced his retirement, and Democrats have eyed the race as a prime pickup opportunity in a state that President Biden only narrowly carried in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Biden nominee fails on Senate floor

The Senate on Wednesday voted against President Biden’s nominee for an assistant secretary post for the Labor Department, with Vice President Harris in Los Angeles and unable to cast a tiebreaking vote.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Trump scrambles to fend off Oz challenger in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette would upend the GOP's chances of holding the seat in November and urged voters to back his pick, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.The former president's statement echoed growing panic among his allies and Barnette's rivals over her sudden and unforeseen rise ahead of the state's Tuesday primary.Barnette "will never be able to win" in a general election matchup against Democrats, Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz "is the only one" who can defeat the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democratic Senate#Pa Senate#Cnn#The Keystone State
WKBN

Cheney faces pivotal moment with Jan. 6 prime time hearing

The launch this week of public hearings into last year’s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol marks a pivotal phase for the investigation, the Congress and the country. And as both parties anxiously await the select committee’s findings — and the public’s reaction to them — few have more on the line than Rep. Liz Cheney.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy