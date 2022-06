The town of Vail is holding firm on its condemnation of the Booth Heights parcel in East Vail and is urging Vail Resorts to consider alternatives. During an executive session at its Tuesday, June 7, Town Council meeting, the council drafted a response to a May 23 letter from Bill Rock, Vail Resorts’ executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Mountain Division. Rock’s letter had questioned the feasibility and timelines of a number of alternative housing options offered by the town in a May 13 letter from the town to the corporation. It also expressed a desire to see the condemnation decision overturned.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO