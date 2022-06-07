ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

3 Keys: Rangers at Lightning, Game 4 of Eastern Conference Final

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning can even the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers with a victory in Game 4 of the best-of-7 series at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Tampa Bay will look to build on a 3-2 victory at home in Game 3 on Sunday...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

New York Rangers Red Hot Power Play Led By Mika Zibanejad

The New York Rangers lead their best of seven series with the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 after a 3-2 loss in Game 3. However, despite the loss, the power play for the Rangers continues to click. There are no signs of it slowing down either. A big reason for the power-play success of the Rangers in the playoffs has been the play of Mika Zibanejad. His presence on the power play gives the Rangers many different looks. If the Rangers continue on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, their power play will need to remain red-hot.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Cassidy firing has Bruins at crossroads entering next season

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins are at a crossroads. Uncertainty abounds for Boston, which fired Bruce Cassidy as coach Monday and has yet to hear from captain Patrice Bergeron about a return to the NHL for 2022-23. Ahead are two paths: The current core taking a last run at the...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

HEAT DROP GAME 3

Stockton fell 3-0 to Chicago in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. The Chicago Wolves have pushed the Stockton Heat to the brink following a 3-0 result Wednesday at Stockton Arena, giving the the Wolves a 3-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Final. The Heat fired 30...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers control ECF with 2 out of 3 at home

The New York Rangers might have dropped the last two games to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they control the series holding home-ice advantage in what is now a best of three contest. If you told me back in September that come June the New York Rangers would be tied...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
NHL

Gruden and Hiller Relieved of Assistant Coach Duties

John Gruden and Jim Hiller have been relieved of their duties as Assistant Coach. New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that John Gruden and Jim Hiller have been relieved of their duties as Assistant Coach. Parise Wins 2021-22 Bob Nystrom Award. Zach Parise wins award...
NHL
NHL

Moritz Seider Named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

Seider, 21, skated in all 82 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, notching 50 points (7-43-50) and 34 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 197-pound blueliner paced all Red Wings rookies in scoring while leading the team with 43 assists, 21 power play points and 23:02 average time on ice. In all, Seider ranked among the NHL's top rookie defensemen with seven goals (2nd), 43 assists (1st), 50 points (1st), 34 penalty minutes (7th), two power play goals (T1st), 21 power play points (1st), two overtime goals (1st), four game-winning goals (1st), 187 shots (1st) and 23:02 average time on ice (1st). His 50 points are the third-highest total in franchise history by a Detroit rookie defenseman and the most since Nicklas Lidstrom (60) in 1991-92. Additionally, Seider set a franchise record by becoming the first rookie defenseman to author an eight-game point streak (Feb. 9-March 4). Seider was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and is looking to become the sixth player - and first defenseman - in franchise history to be named the NHL's Rookie of the Year.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Sakic's moves before Trade Deadline big reason Avalanche are in Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Joe Sakic's wheeling and dealing prior to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on March 21 has played a significant role in the Colorado Avalanche reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years. Just ask Nathan MacKinnon. The Avalanche center was practically giddy after forward...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Lightning dominate Rangers to even series

The NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final is all square at two games each after the Tampa Bay Lightning put on a clinic to beat the New York Rangers. On Tuesday, the final score of 4-1 was flattering for the visitors with Tampa controlling the play from the onset. The series will now shift back to New York where the Rangers are 8-1 in the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Ryan Strome
NHL

Winterton's Form of Overtime

Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton missed 31 games this season with junior elite Hamilton, plus a canceled 2020-21 hockey year. He's making up for it with stellar playoffs. After sitting out nearly half the regular season with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs, coupled with a completely canceled 2020-21 schedule, Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton is glad for the opportunity to be playing high-stakes hockey in June.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Canucks Agree to Terms on an Entry Level Contract with Nils Aman

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms on an entry level contract with forward Nils Aman. "Nils is a smart hockey player who plays with speed and has a strong work ethic," said Allvin. "He possesses a good two-way game, and we look forward to seeing his continued development on both sides of the ice with the Canucks organization."
NHL
NHL

Corey Pronman Q&A | DRAFT

The Athletic's Corey Pronman reviewed the 2022 Draft class at the Combine and gave some names to keep an eye on. During the 2022 Combine, the Athletic's Corey Pronman broke down some names Devils fans could see picked at second-overall, as well as who has impressed scouts and teams during the week in Buffalo. The full video interview is below, along with a written excerpt below.
NHL
NHL

Fantasy stock rising during Stanley Cup Playoffs

Five players who have gained appeal for next season from this postseason; podcast. NHL.com identifies players who have gained significant fantasy hockey value from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For more fantasy hockey coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl All Star Game#Nhl Tonight#Espn#Cbc#Sn#Tvas New York#The New York Rangers#Amalie Arena
NHL

Dustin Brown's Top 10 Career Moments

The Kings captain of eight years led the Kings to a pair of Stanley Cups and countless memories. Let's reminisce on some of the greatest moments in his career. As we say thank you and goodbye to the playing career of Dustin Brown, many moments come to mind. Brown's impact on the Kings and the community both on and off the ice has been evident since he joined the franchise in 2003 and will forever live on log beyond his final game. After 19 seasons, 1,296 games, 325 goals and 387 assists, the former Kings captain, all-time leader in games played in franchise history and two-time Stanley Cup champion has officially retired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Oilers hope to learn from loss in Western Conference Final

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers said they want to show they have learned the difference between making noise and being a true contender in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final after a 6-5 overtime loss in Game 4 on Monday.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Notebook: Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa poised in 2022 WHL Final

Edmonton Oil Kings goalie Sebastian Cossa continues to show why the Detroit Red Wings were so excited to trade up to select him 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old posted a 21-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 3 of the 2022 Western Hockey League Final on Tuesday, improving his 2022 WHL Playoffs record to 14-2-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Bourque pulling for Avalanche in Final 21 years after he hoisted Cup

Whether or not the Hall of Fame defenseman will get to see the first few games is to be determined. Bourque, a member of the 2000-01 Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche, leaves Boston on June 10, heading to Italy with his wife, Christiane, to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. "I'm hoping to...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

CBJ name Trent Vogelhuber head coach of the Cleveland Monsters

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that Trent Vogelhuber has been named head coach of the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate. Vogelhuber, who spent the past four seasons as a Cleveland assistant coach, succeeds Mike Eaves and will be the seventh head coach in Monsters history. "We...
CLEVELAND, OH
NHL

'Quest For The Stanley Cup' continues with Avalanche winning West

Sweep Oilers to advance to Final; Rangers-Lightning battle in East. Following the Avalanche's Game 2 win over the Oilers, goalie Pavel Francouz gives the locker room speech in Quest for the Stanley Cup. 00:29 •. The Colorado Avalanche are going to the Stanley Cup Final five seasons after having the...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Go Fourth in July

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is no doubt being intelligently and enthusiastically discussed during the Kraken's amateur scouting meetings here in Seattle this week. On the night of July 7 in Montreal, the Kraken are scheduled to be on the clock after host Montreal selects first, New Jersey picks second and Arizona chooses third.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy