With school safety becoming a concern all throughout the nation, the Bell County School District follows all guidelines to keep students safe. Director of Pupil Personnel Chris Warren says they put in all required measures plus additional measures this last school year to protect students. Bell County School district consists of Bell Central, Page, Frakes, Lone Jack, Right Fork, Yellow Creek and Bell High. “School safety is out number one priority then education comes second,” said Warren.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO