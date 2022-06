Jerome Fahner, age 51 of Detroit, was sentenced to prison on Monday for the February 2020 invasion of his ex-wife’s Lapeer county home. Fahner had been hiding in the shed of the Almont home for two days before he entered the house on Kidder Road, holding his ex-wife at gunpoint for six hours, threatening to kill them both and demanding the woman extract money from the various ATMs they visited in those hours.

