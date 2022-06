A cruise ship with over 100 passengers caught fire off the coast of Virginia Tuesday, and the status of the blaze hasn't been confirmed as of Wednesday. The fire broke out on the Spirit of Norfolk around 12 p.m. EST while it was docked at Naval Station Norfolk. The City of Norfolk Fire and Rescue, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Virginia, and the Chesapeake Fire Department have cooperated with efforts to put out the fire. Nearby ships also sent their teams over to attempt to snuff out the flames.

