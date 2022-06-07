ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Carter Bays on How the End of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Led to Debut Novel ‘The Mutual Friend’

By Lexy Perez
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPHWQ_0g3OTZPd00

When the final season of CBS’ How I Met Your Mother concluded in 2014, co-creator Carter Bays wasn’t sure what was in store next. But his answer came when dusting off a book and finding inspiration in the varied worlds of literary fiction.

“After working on How I Met Your Mother for 10 years and sort of being in output mode for that whole time, I wanted to put myself in input mode. I had a whole shelf full of books that I’ve been meaning to read for years and never got around to, a lot of classics,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

He recalls first reading Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina when he was first developing How I Met Your Mother, but then once “things got crazy” with the show, he never finished, only to leave his TBR pile. “Nine years later, the bookmark was still there. So that was actually the thing that kind of kicked it off,” Bays says.

With the creative juices now flowing, Bays aspired to tell a story based on an idea he had been “kicking around for awhile.” In The Mutual Friend , out June 7 from Dutton Books, Bays tells the story of Alice Quick, a 20-something New Yorker attempting to chase her dream of becoming a doctor and signing up for the MCAT. However, things prove to be more difficult in the age of distraction with social media and smartphones. Bays’ novel examines Alice and an ensemble of characters over the course of one summer as they navigate love, loss, ambition and faith.

Making the transition from writing for television to a novel was initially difficult, Bays admits. “I had developed this craft of writing television over 20 years, and I knew how to open a final draft file and start a script, but fiction was something brand new.” But after getting over that hump of feeling lost, Bays found a new creative fulfillment and had free reign on storytelling: “For the first few years where it was just me and this book, I enjoyed being able to just create without a studio and network looking over my shoulder, or a fan base. It was nice being just me and the story, and I could tell it any way I wanted.”

Ahead of the novel’s release, Bays spoke to THR about making the writing transition from small screen to page, his Tarantino-esqe book dream and what it was like to rewatch How I Met Your Mother for the first time.

For starters, let’s talk about how this book came to be. Was there always an interest in writing a book, and what was the timeline of when you first had the idea to officially begin the process?

It’s an idea I’ve been kicking around for a while. It was wrapped in this character of Alice and the story of her trying to study for a test over the course of the summer. And also there were a lot of things that I wanted to explore, like questions I wanted to ask about technology and how it affects our relationships and the way we communicate with each other. That kind of stuff was bubbling up for a while after How I Met Your Mother ended around 2014-2015. At one point, the thought was to try and envision it as a series but, after How I Met Your Mother, I really kind of retrieved into reading a lot. I read a lot of books and sort of rediscovered my love of fiction. In exploring all the ways that I could tell this story, it suddenly occurred to me that fiction made the most sense and would be the best way to get these ideas across. So [I] held my breath and took a leap, and started writing it as a book. It turned out to be a wonderful process that I really loved. I can’t wait to write the next one.

Were they any books that you looked to for inspiration when sorting out how you wanted to tell this story?

There’s certainly a lot of books that were inspiring. I wanted to cover my bases on all the [classics] that I should have read by now. I kind of rediscovered Jane Austen, especially Sense and Sensibility, which made a big impression on how I formulated this book. I read some [Leo] Tolstoy too. I got really into, War and Peace and Anna Karenina . Anna Karenina actually, [when] I had started reading it, I had gotten about 100 pages into it right around the beginning of when we were first developing How I Met Your Mother — one of the characters on How I Met Your Mother is named after a character from that book — and then things got crazy on How I Met Your Mother and I put the bookmark in the book and put it on the shelf. Nine years later, the bookmark was still there. So that was actually the thing that kind of kicked it off. I was like, “I have nothing to do with myself now. I should really like, go back and finish this book.” And I finished it and it blew my mind. It’s one of the greatest novels ever written for a reason. It was exciting to see such a well-told story and got the juices flowing for me.

Readers are introduced to a variety of characters throughout your novel. Can you talk about creating these characters and what you hoped to explore with them?

My method in creating these characters was [to] find the connected tissue between myself and that person, and try to fan that flame. So each character initially was like some side of myself amplified. Like Alice, who’s trying to study for this test and keeps getting distracted, was the writer with writer’s block side of me, [who] sat down facing a blank page and really struggled with focusing. Alice’s brother Bill, who is a former tech developer who ends up getting obsessed with Buddhism, was based on my life after How I Met Your Mother , when I sort of had spent 10 years being obsessed with doing this one thing and then casting about for what’s my next thing gonna be. I actually took a class on Buddhism at Columbia, like what Bill did. Bill is me, but the part [that was different was] where I was able to hit the brakes because I like my life and I love my wife and kids. Bill wasn’t able to hit the brakes and just went off the rails with this intense religious experience. So all the characters were kind of me, was how I approached it.

What was it like to now put your writing craft into book form and paint a picture of a story in a different way for an audience?

Initially, [it was] a difficult transition just getting over the hump of just feeling like I didn’t know how to do this. I had developed this craft of writing television over 20 years, and I knew how to open a final draft file and start a script, but fiction was something brand new. I think reading a lot was what got me over that hump and really familiarized myself with fiction. I loved the experience, though they’re very different experiences. I love writing television. I love the camaraderie of writing with a team of writers that’s just a lot fun. That’s something that you definitely miss when you’re alone in your room [and] it’s just you and your manuscript, and no one’s knocking on the door. It was nice being just me and the story and I could tell it any way I wanted.

One of the hard things about writing television is that so much of the writing you do ends up not getting produced. I’ve written a number of pilots that I love, and some of them, I even shot the pilot, but then it doesn’t go forward because most pilots don’t and you have to fall in love with these characters and then let them go after you’ve only written the first chapter of their story. I like the idea that I could tell Alice’s story and nothing could stop me. I didn’t need to convince a studio to give me millions of dollars to tell her story. I could just write it in a Microsoft Word file and if no publisher wanted to publish it, I could take it down to Kinko’s and print it out myself, put it on the bookshelf and my kids could read it someday. There’s something I loved about the book itself being the finished product.

With a show, especially ones with multiple seasons like How I Met Your Mother , you’re able to explore and build on in-depth storylines and different characters. But with a book, you have a specific timeframe to offer a beginning, middle and end. Was it liberating to have this specific timeframe for your characters and story?

That’s the difference between episodic TV and movies: Every story you have to leave open-ended for the next episode. This is my first experience in this sort of closed-loop, telling a full story and ending it. And we’re never going to see these characters again. I liked that. It was a nice change.

In what ways do you think your writing process and your approach to writing have changed after working on this book?

I had to untrain the part of myself that thought in terms of budget when I wrote. Often when you write television and when you’re a writer-producer for television, essentially you can’t set a three-sentence scene on the moon because someone’s going to spend the weekend building the moon for you. That was the fun thing about writing the book. I think there are a lot of things in this book that actually beyond just me haking off the shackles, are actual reactions to that. There’s a scene that takes place on a beach in Hawaii for half a page and I love being able to do that. I think I did that probably because I realized that I don’t have to call [ How I Met Your Mother producer and production manager] Suzy Greenberg and explain to her that we need to go shoot at the beach for half a page. ( Laughs .) It was invigorating!

This story showcases the impact of social media and technology. Given our social media age, what’s it like to release a story about it, especially after a pandemic where we relied on technology as a way to feel connected?

It’s funny, I started developing the story in 2015 and the writing happened later, but I sort of locked 2015 in my head as when the story takes place. And part of it was for a practical reason because there’s a year and a half lag between when you finish a book and when it ends up in the bookstore. I didn’t want it to be one of those books that take place right now and the character opens up their Myspace page, but you’re immediately behind the times. I just tried to say like, “Alright, it’s 2015, if things change wildly between now and then, then that’s fine.” As it happened, things did change wildly and went even more crazy. I’m really glad that I made that choice because I’m so glad that I don’t have to mention Donald Trump at any point in the book ( Laughs .) If it was 2016, I’d probably have to say something about him and the pandemic has definitely, I think, seriously exacerbated a lot of the stuff that I talk about in the book. I feel like in only good ways in terms of what the book is ultimately trying to say.

In what ways do you think releasing the book during this time could impact readers’ reactions?

It’s interesting cause I feel like having been born in 1975, I’m from this very specific generation that has lived on both sides of the fence. It’s almost like as a writer you have to look at the world around you and say, “I’m placed at this time and this place, what can I report on that no one else anywhere else in the history of human endeavor can report on?” Like, for me, I think this. It’s the fact that for the first 25 years of my life, I didn’t have a cell phone and I didn’t have social media and how that has changed, I think for a while there, you felt like you were living through this revolution. You felt like you were living through like this huge change. I think especially in the last seven years, since 2015, we’ve really reached the point where the revolution’s over. We’re now swimming in this water and we don’t think about the fact that it is water. We don’t even know what water is. This is just the human condition now [and] this is how we live. That was ultimately kind of what I wanted to explore in the book. It’s funny, I see my kids just absolutely not struggling at all with this idea of like, do we live in two worlds? Is that weird? Is that wrong? They just go on roadblocks and play and have a great time and then they play in the real world. I wanted to explore that. I wanted to explore how much our attitudes have changed towards technology just in the past 20 years.

What do you hope that people take away from this story and did you take away anything from working on this story and these characters?

For me, ultimately, this is a story about the emotional throughline of characters learning to reconnect with the person that they were, with what they perceive as the better version of themselves and pulling themselves out of a rut and changing their lives for the better. That was something that I think I was writing about that I felt very emotionally at the time. How I Met Your Mother just ended after nine seasons and I felt like I was kind of lost and kicking around and not sure what to do with myself. You go through an experience like that and you look back fondly and you sort of miss it. And so, for me, it’s this story of a character Alice missing who she used to be, and it’s her coming to terms with [the fact that] she won’t be that person again ever, but that there is some future that she’s moving forward towards and her seizing that with both hands. That was the big takeaway just emotionally.

Do you have plans to write and release more books? If so, what kind of stories do you envision telling?

Oh, I would love to write [another book.] I’ve been saying to my wife, I want to do the Quentin Tarantino thing and write 10 books. I have loved this experience so much. I can’t wait to write the next one! All my pencils are sharpened. I’m ready and need an idea and I don’t have one. There’s a lot of different genres that I love. I would love to write a horror novel. I’d love to write a mystery. I’d love to write a Sherlock Holmes-type thing. I’m such a fan of so many different worlds within this greater world. I definitely want to do it again as soon as I can.

Do you envision this story being adapted? Is that something you would be interested in or do you prefer to keep it as its own separate entity?

I don’t wanna speak to that too specifically, but I will say that I am loving it just existing as a book right now. That’s another thing that’s different about TV and books is — I can’t remember who I’m misquoting here — just the way that a book is a shared experience between a writer and a reader. The reader does half the work for the writer as they create a face in their mind of who the main character is. I sort of love that without there being a TV adaptation. That’s the thing I love about reading and so I’d love to preserve that for a little while. That being said, I do love television and I love the experience of making TV. So if that is in the future of this thing, that would be wonderful as well.

You documented your rewatch of How I Met Your Mother series on Twitter last year. What was it like doing that and did you take away anything differently from watching it while no longer being in that bubble of working on the show?

I don’t want this to come across the wrong way, but watching it with this much distance and having forgotten so much of it I can’t believe how good it is ( Laughs. ) Watching it, I feel like that’s not even me that worked on it. That’s me 10 years ago, so I don’t even know who that person is. But my hat is off to that person and that old crew of writers and actors and directors. I couldn’t believe how much I was laughing and enjoying the story and, really, I strongly recommend this show. It was such a lovely experience because it was like a show that was made just for me … It was nice having forgotten all of the jokes so I could just laugh again.

Was that your first time rewatching the series?

It was! There was a long stretch there when I hadn’t even laid eyes on it and I didn’t even finish it. I only got seven seasons through. I gotta get to the very end.

Nothing seems to ever truly end in television as there can be reboots and spinoffs. What has it been like seeing How I Met Your Mother be reimagined and this new generation so to speak continue this world you first started with How I  Met Your Father ?

Everything about it has been delightful. It was delightful working on it and working with Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger] to develop this new story. It’s also been wonderful stepping back from it and just letting them do it and being able to enjoy it just as a fan. I think it’s such a phenomenal thing that they’ve recreated this world but also created their own new world with these lovely characters. I think Hilary [Duff] is such a fantastic center of a show. All of the actors are so tremendous. I’ve just been enjoying it as a fan.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

The Mutual Friend releases on June 7.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Outfest Sets Screenings of Billy Porter’s Directorial Debut ‘Anything’s Possible’ and Horror Pic ‘They/Them’

Outfest is prepping to roll out the red carpet for a milestone 40th annual event next month, setting Billy Porter’s directorial debut Anything’s Possible to open, horror film They/Them to close, and appearances by Kevin Bacon, Theo Germaine, Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes, Clive Barker, Big Freedia and Christine Vachon, among others. Presented by Warner Bros. Discover and IMDb, the fest runs July 14-24 at various Los Angeles venues. Opening night, held at Downtown L.A.’s historic Orpheum Theatre, will feature Porter’s Anything’s Possible from Prime Video Original. The high school set pic follows a young trans student and her love interest as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Colton Haynes Discusses Lengths He Took To Stay in Closet on Teen Wolf and Arrow

When a teenage Colton Haynes appeared in a suggestive spread in a 2006 issue of underground magazine XY — shirtless, locking lips and in evocative poses with his then-boyfriend — the aspiring actor-model was sure it would help launch his career. Not only that, he was so proud of the shoot that he sold copies for $15 a pop out of his high school locker. “My teacher caught me and said I couldn’t do that because it was too graphic,” he recalls to The Hollywood Reporter. “I was a senior in high school and I told her that she was being...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fire Island’ Star Zane Phillips on How His Character’s “Thotty” Instagram Profile Came Together

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Fire Island.] If a person’s Instagram can reveal even a bit about who they really are, then the profile of one Fire Island character is practically giving away his twist.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Fire Island' and the Bechdel Test: Turning the Debacle Into a Learning Opportunity'Prey' Drops Intense, Intriguing 'Predator' Prequel TrailerJoel Kim Booster and 'Fire Island' Team on Crafting the Hulu Movie's Queer Romances, Comedy and Villains In the Andrew Ahn-directed and Joel Kim Booster-written take on Pride & Prejudice, Zane Phillips plays Dex, the modern gay spin on one of Jane Austen’s more...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dan Levy Details Inspiration Behind Untitled Romantic Comedy: “It’s a Love Story About Friendship”

Dan Levy loves the movie he just wrote. No, it’s not a long-rumored Schitt’s Creek film. (Though he just told People that a follow-up to the beloved Emmy-winning series is “TBD with an exclamation mark on the end.”) Instead, Levy was unveiling true feelings about the untitled romantic comedy script he completed for Netflix under his overall TV and film deal with the streamer.More from The Hollywood ReporterDan and Eugene Levy Set for Honors at Glenn Close's Bring Change to Mind GalaDan Levy Was So Stressed Working on 'Schitt's Creek' He Had a Neck Brace by Season 6Dan Levy to Host...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Carter Bays
Person
Leo Tolstoy
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lynch/Oz’: Film Review | Tribeca 2022

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that an artist who famously goes fishing for material beneath the surface of his conscious mind (via meditation) would frequently “catch ideas” with bits of childhood memories stuck to them, hard as barnacles. For David Lynch, whose films conjure some of the most disturbing psychological states in mainstream cinema, one might expect those memories to be of something less wholesome than The Wizard of Oz. Yet the 1939 classic echoes throughout Lynch’s work, and not just in things as obvious as red shoes and heavy, important curtains. In Lynch/Oz, Alexandre O. Philippe gathers a handful of gifted...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Star Sam Neill Just Now Learned the Tragic Fate of ‘Jurassic Park’ Brachiosaurus

One of the many defining images of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park involves Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler gazing in awe at the sight of a Brachiosaurus. While Spielberg directed Neill to turn Dern’s head in the direction of the massive dinosaur, he still gave his two stars plenty of free rein as they performed that unforgettable reaction sequence. In fact, when Dr. Grant eventually gets lightheaded and weak in the knees, that was a suggestion that Neill himself made on the day. In 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth installment in the Jurassic franchise,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Julie Andrews Reflects on ‘Mary Poppins’ Joys and Why More ‘Princess Diaries’ Is Not In Her Future

From Mary Poppins to The Sound of Music to The Princess Diaries, Julie Andrews is a part of the fabric of moviegoing. And to talk about Andrews’ decades-spanning career is to talk about Hollywood history itself. Andrews earned an Oscar for her first feature film, Mary Poppins, and has gone on to be recognized at the Grammys, Tonys and BAFTAs. Ahead of receiving her latest honor — an AFI Life Achievement Award on June 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood — the actress talked to THR about the (literally) high-wire acting in Mary Poppins, movie musicals and her offhanded suggestion...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Carol Burnett, Steve Carell Toast Julie Andrews at AFI Life Achievement Gala: “A Great Dame In Every Sense of the Word”

After a two-year pandemic delay, Julie Andrews was finally honored with AFI’s Life Achievement Award on Thursday, in a star-studded celebration that included Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Gwen Stefani and Cynthia Erivo. The 86-year-old star of The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins and The Princess Diaries made a rare public appearance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to receive the honor, telling The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the event, “I’m still taking the wonder of it in because it’s such a huge evening.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJulie Andrews Reflects on 'Mary Poppins' Joys and Why More 'Princess Diaries' Is Not In...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How I Met Your Mother#Sense And Sensibility#My Wife And Kids#Debut Novel#Cbs#Dutton Books#New Yorker
The Hollywood Reporter

Producer of “Blasphemous” Film ‘Lady of Heaven’ Says Protests Brought “Huge Publicity,” Discusses On-Screen Portrayals of Prophet Muhammad

An under-the-radar historical feature became headline news in the U.K. this week after it was pulled from two major cinemas chains. Cineworld, followed by Showcase, canceled all screenings of The Lady in Heaven after protests by Muslim groups took place outside cinemas in several British cities. In a statement, Cineworld said that its decision was made to “ensure the safety of our staff and customers.” Written by Islamic scholar and cleric Sheikh Al-Habib, and from first-time feature director Eli King, The Lady of Heaven — which already had a five-week theatrical run in the U.S. without any upset — looks to tell...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World Dominion’: Film Review

More is depressingly less in Jurassic World Dominion, a legacy sequel that tosses in frequent winking nods to the 1993 Steven Spielberg thriller that started the dinosaur franchise and yet completely loses sight of the heart and humanity, the rapturous awe that made it so unforgettable. Whatever goodwill superfan director Colin Trevorrow earned with 2015’s enjoyable reboot, Jurassic World, he pulverizes it here with overplotted chaos, somehow managing to marginalize characters from both the new and original trilogies as well as the prehistoric creatures they go up against in one routine challenge after another. Evolution has passed this bloated monster...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

From Speaker to Screen: A Podcast Boom Hits TV

If you’ve listened to a good podcast in the past year, chances are high that a studio is already in talks to adapt it for the screen. The podcast-to-TV trend kicked into high gear earlier this year with the release of shows like Hulu’s The Dropout, Apple TV+’s WeCrashed, Peacock’s Joe vs. Carole and NBC’s The Thing About Pam — all of which were prestige, limited series based on podcasts of the same name. At the end of 2021, audiences saw Peacock’s Dr. Death and Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door.More from The Hollywood ReporterPeabody Awards: 'Summer of Soul' and 'The...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Integrity of Joseph Chambers’: Film Review | Tribeca 2022

Continuing the brooding examination of men put to the test that they began in The Killing of Two Lovers, writer-director Robert Machoian and lead actor Clayne Crawford reteam on The Integrity of Joseph Chambers, a morality tale in which the threat to the protagonist’s family this time is the direct result of his own actions. The new film doesn’t match the tightly wound narrative complexity or power of its predecessor; nor does it escape the occasional feel of actor-y self-indulgence. But the artistic rigor of the undertaking remains striking, as does the invaluable contribution of Danish sound designer Peter Albrechtsen...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Attempts to Crash Wedding

A scene unfolded outside the home of Britney Spears on Thursday afternoon as the singer’s onetime husband, Jason Alexander, was tackled and detained by police for attempting to crash her wedding. Alexander, who married Spears in 2004 in a quickie Las Vegas wedding that lasted only 55 hours before she had it annulled, live-streamed the activity on Instagram. In one clip, Alexander is seen roaming the property and announcing loudly to someone on-site, “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife,” he says. “I’m here to crash the wedding.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Marries Sam Asghari...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Recession Fears May Force Hollywood Giants to Change Tactics

As JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of an economic “hurricane” headed this way, most media and entertainment companies have yet to take cover. Dimon’s prediction, made during a June 1 analyst conference, comes as inflation remains high, the war in Ukraine pressures global commodities and the Federal Reserve appears poised to keep raising interest rates. While the U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May, according to the latest jobs report, that strength might further the Fed’s plans to hike rates in order to keep inflation under control and in doing so, maybe create a recession. Asked about the potential of a slowdown...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Duke Nukem’ Movie in the Works from ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Legendary (Exclusive)

Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment. Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Bites Off $18M in Thursday Previews

Jurassic World Dominion devoured $18 million in Thursday evening previews at the North American box office as it stomped into theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Several weeks ago, Top Gun: Maverick started off with $19 million in previews on its way to a $160 million opening over the long Memorial Day weekend, including $126.7 million for the three days.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Headed for $15M Opening DayHBO's 'The Last of Us' Releases First-Look PhotoBrian Selznick Book 'Big Tree,' Inspired by a Steven Spielberg and Chris Meledandri Idea, Set For Publication in 2023 Tracking shows Dominion...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Peter Rice Addresses Disney Exit in Final Staff Memo, Calls Tenure “A Pleasure and a Privilege”

Ousted Disney executive Peter Rice addressed his team in a farewell message obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. Rice, who normally sends weekly memos to staff celebrating all things Disney, sent his final missive to the company Thursday. Rice was let go from his role as chairman of entertainment and programming by CEO Bob Chapek on Monday, sources tell THR, with Dana Walden taking over his responsibilities.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Insiders, Hollywood Execs Stunned at How Bob Chapek Ousted Peter RiceDisney Board Backs CEO Bob Chapek Even as Contract Remains Big QuestionDisney's Peter Rice Ousted in Major Executive Shake-Up As THR previously...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez to Serve as National Ambassador for Grameen America to Empower Latina Entrepreneurs

Jennifer Lopez has a new goal: empowering the next generation of Latina entrepreneurs. The superstar singer, who has built a considerable empire across film, television, beauty, fashion and philanthropy, has linked up with Grameen America to serve as a national ambassador. The role will see Lopez serving several functions, including helping Grameen America with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 U.S. cities with $14 billion in business capital and six million hours of financial education and training by 2030.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's Jennifer Lopez Doc 'Halftime': Film Review | Tribeca 2022MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Night's...
ADVOCACY
The Hollywood Reporter

Xbox Partners With Samsung to Bring Gaming App to Smart TVs

During Microsoft’s “What’s Next for Gaming” virtual briefing this week, the tech giant revealed its plan to bring the Xbox app to Samsung Smart TVs. Starting June 30, players can access the Xbox app through the Games Hub on a 2022 Samsung TV, pair a Bluetooth controller and be able to play over one hundred cloud-enabled games in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library — including titles from Xbox Game Studios — without needing a console.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmerican Sign Language Xbox Channel on Twitch Is a Game Changer for Deaf Gamers: "We Can Finally Participate"'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker...
XBOX
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy