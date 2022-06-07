Project New York Experiments with New Retail Concept

Click here to read the full article.

Transnomadica founder Maurizio Donadi is lending his curation skills to Project New York ’s first-ever retail concept.

The store will be open to the public and held alongside the men’s and dual-gender trade show at Iron 23 July 18-19. It will be Project New York’s first in-person event since the pandemic started.

Named “Art, Artists, and Artisans: Project NY Retail Concept Store,” the shop will offer one-of-a-kind, “made in Japan” vintage denim from Donadi’s archive. The retail space will also include a selection of hand-selected international brands that will offer exclusive drops for the popup, artisanal items and responsibly made apparel, accessories and footwear.

“This year’s edition of Project New York is intentionally designed to be a true reflection of the times, featuring a highly curated collection of men’s contemporary and gender-fluid brands and, for the first time at Project, bringing the consumer into the fold,” said Edwina Kulego, Informa Markets Fashion vice president, international and men’s.

With over 40 years of strategic management experience in fashion and lifestyle industries, Donadi and his impact on the trade show don’t begin and end with the popup. He will be responsible for upcoming initiatives that reflect “the continuing evolution of Project and that will intersect [with] the crossover between trade and commercial even more.” He previously coordinated archival presentations at the show’s events in New York and Las Vegas and spoke on panels about fashion’s sustainable progress.

“Authenticity is key to delivering a space that genuinely illuminates the societal trends shaping the creative direction of the contemporary men’s and gender fluid categories, and we could not think of a more perfect person to bring the retail store to life than Maurizio Donadi, our new curator and latest addition to the Informa Markets Fashion family,” Kulego added.

Donadi’s recent work and partnerships reflect his mission to upcycle deadstock into coveted pieces. His upcycled apparel brand Transomadica teamed with Ron Herman ’s Melrose Avenue store to curate a unique selection of vintage apparel. Each garment featured digital care labels from label solutions company Avery Dennison. By scanning the care label’s QR code, consumers can learn more about the garment’s origin, instructions on how to care for the clothing and how to prolong its lifecycle, after which it provides garment recyclers with necessary composition information.

Donadi also teamed with Levi Strauss & Co.’s Dockers brand to source and curate a range of khakis from the ’80s and early ’90s. In 2021, he hosted a vintage denim popup installation at Fred Segal’s Los Angeles store on Sunset Boulevard.