ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Cubs vs. Orioles prediction: Bet against Baltimore rookie Kyle Bradish

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Grcuf_0g3OTU0000

Many entered, but there can only be one. Congrats to Isa Slish, who was named Gerber Baby for 2022. Sen. Mitch McConnell, “SNL’s” Colin Jost and baby-faced Hunter Biden were second, third and fourth.

The Cubs visit the Orioles, and I haven’t been this excited since Al Roker won the Walter Cronkite Award. Hard to believe that happened. Harder to believe a Cub is 6-0. Keegan Thompson (ERA 1.99) has appeared in 12 games, has made four starts and will get another after allowing four runs over 10 ¹/₃ innings. Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.82) has not made the most of his opportunity. The 25-year-old rookie has given up 25 runs over 33 innings; 13 runs in the last 11 ²/₃, after spending last season with the Norfolk Tides. Both teams are on the road to nowhere. The Cubs are 12-12 on the road. Play 10 units on the Cubbies.

Ross Stripling threw a one-hitter over five. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Santiago Espinal took Daniel Lynch deep, and the Blue Jays crowned the Royals, 8-0. Up +944 babyfinsters.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Al Roker
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Walter Cronkite
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy