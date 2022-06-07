Cubs vs. Orioles prediction: Bet against Baltimore rookie Kyle Bradish

Many entered, but there can only be one. Congrats to Isa Slish, who was named Gerber Baby for 2022. Sen. Mitch McConnell, “SNL’s” Colin Jost and baby-faced Hunter Biden were second, third and fourth.

The Cubs visit the Orioles, and I haven’t been this excited since Al Roker won the Walter Cronkite Award. Hard to believe that happened. Harder to believe a Cub is 6-0. Keegan Thompson (ERA 1.99) has appeared in 12 games, has made four starts and will get another after allowing four runs over 10 ¹/₃ innings. Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.82) has not made the most of his opportunity. The 25-year-old rookie has given up 25 runs over 33 innings; 13 runs in the last 11 ²/₃, after spending last season with the Norfolk Tides. Both teams are on the road to nowhere. The Cubs are 12-12 on the road. Play 10 units on the Cubbies.

Ross Stripling threw a one-hitter over five. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Santiago Espinal took Daniel Lynch deep, and the Blue Jays crowned the Royals, 8-0. Up +944 babyfinsters.