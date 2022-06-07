ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paige Spiranac wants LIV Golf pros to come clean about ‘s–t ton of money’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Dustin Johnson points to family when grilled on $125 million Saudi tour decision

Paige Spiranac has seen the recent stream of messages from golfers explaining why they’re deflecting to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league — but it seems their “elaborate statements” aren’t sitting well with her.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the same day The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro first reported that Phil Mickelson would participate in the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series — and will reportedly receive a $200 million payday — Spiranac expressed how she wished athletes would vocalize how much financial aspects may have played into their decision-making.

“These elaborate statements are annoying. No one going to the LIV tour actually cares about the progression of the game. I wish they just said ‘because it’s a s–t ton of money,'” Spiranac tweeted .

Mickelson said in a statement Monday he’s “excited about this new opportunity” with LIV Golf, while also apologizing for controversial comments made earlier this year. The 51-year-old golfer stepped away from the game as a result of the fallout, missing several major events, including the PGA Championship, where he was the defending champion.

The endless stream of “elaborate statements” from pro golfers does not appear to be sitting well with Paige Spiranac.
Instagram/Paige Spiranac
Phil Mickelson confirmed Monday he will participate in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event.
Getty Images

Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are among the headliners at LIV Golf’s inaugural event this week outside of London. Johnson, 37, who announced his resignation from the PGA Tour, was reportedly paid around $125 million to join the Greg Norman-headed league.

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” Johnson said Tuesday of wife Paulina Gretzky, whom he married in April , and their two young sons.

In addition to Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace are among those who have since resigned from the PGA Tour.

In a tweet on Monday, Paige Spiranac wrote: “No one going to the LIV tour actually cares about the progression of the game. I wish they just said ‘because it’s a s–t ton of money.'”
Instagram/Paige Spiranac
Dustin Johnson, here at a LIV Golf press conference on June 7, 2022, said he resigned from the PGA Tour.
AFP via Getty Images

The PGA Tour has threatened disciplinary action for players deflecting to LIV Golf, including suspensions and bans.

ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

