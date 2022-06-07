ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, IL

Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting at Car on Kennedy Expressway at Addison

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chicago woman is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at another car while driving on...

Rapper FBG Cash Killed, Woman Seriously Wounded in South Side Shooting

A rapper from the South Side was killed and a woman with him was seriously wounded when he exchanged gunfire with someone in a black Cadillac early Friday. Tristian Hamilton, a 31-year-old rapper who performed under the name FBG Cash, was hit by several bullets and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Theft suspect fleeing police runs into backyard of Waukegan home, which turned out to be off-duty officer’s home

Prosecutors say a theft suspect who was fleeing police ran into the backyard of a home in Waukegan, only to be arrested by the homeowner, who was an off-duty police officer. Dominic J. Longmire, 24, a transient of Waukegan, was charged with retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a peace officer, criminal trespass to […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
2 wounded in Northwest Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. According to officials, someone in black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, opened fire on the 4700 block of West Wellington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. A 17-year-old boy who was driving westbound near the intersection of […]
Two Chicago Police Officers, Driver Suffer Minor Injuries in Traffic Crash in Gresham

Two Chicago police officers and a driver suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side. The officers were in an unmarked car on 76th Street when they struck the side of a white Jeep going the wrong way on Yale Avenue about 11:20 p.m., Chicago police said. The officers’ car then struck an unoccupied parked car before coming to a stop.
Officers Respond to Domestic Incident at Kim Foxx's Home: Police Report

Police in south suburban Flossmoor were recently called to the home of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, whose husband dialed 911 during a domestic dispute with the prosecutor, according to a police report provided by sources. At approximately 10:09 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, officers responded to Foxx's home...
St. Louis man carjacked, forced to undress at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man was held up at gunpoint and forced to undress as a group of suspects stole his car early Wednesday, police said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and Vandeventer avenues. The victim was surrounded by two...
Cook County Sheriff's Office releases photos of vandals who wrecked volunteer fire station in Homewood

HOMEWOOD ACRES, Ill. (CBS) -- There's new information on last month's vandalism at a fire station in south suburban Homewood.Security video shows vandals destroying the Homewood Acres Volunteer Fire Department on May 28.At the time investigators said the offenders were believed to be children between the ages of nine and 14.They caused at least $100,000 worth of damage -- apparently taking hammers to just about everything.One of the kids was arrested on June 2, and charged with burglary. Police haven't located the other.On Friday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office released photos of the young individuals. They tried to hide their faces. Anyone with information on the other suspect is asked to call investigators.
Man critically wounded after being shot multiple times in Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot numerous times in an Ashburn restaurant. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of South Kostner. At about 10:05 p.m., two male suspects entered the restaurant and began shooting at the victim. They both then fled the scene on foot, police said.
Authorities ID Man Armed With Hatchet Who Was Killed By Naperville Police Officer

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green) Authorities are revealing the identity of the man armed with a hatchet who was shot and killed last week by a Naperville Police Officer. The officer was conducting a traffic stop Friday near Bond Street and McDowell Road when an unrelated vehicle pulled up. Edward Samaan exited that vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer shot him and he died at the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.
