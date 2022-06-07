Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting at Car on Kennedy Expressway at Addison

HOMEWOOD ACRES, Ill. (CBS) -- There's new information on last month's vandalism at a fire station in south suburban Homewood.Security video shows vandals destroying the Homewood Acres Volunteer Fire Department on May 28.At the time investigators said the offenders were believed to be children between the ages of nine and 14.They caused at least $100,000 worth of damage -- apparently taking hammers to just about everything.One of the kids was arrested on June 2, and charged with burglary. Police haven't located the other.On Friday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office released photos of the young individuals. They tried to hide their faces. Anyone with information on the other suspect is asked to call investigators.

