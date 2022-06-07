This New 120-Foot Superyacht Has an Owner’s Suite With Its Own Lounge

Click here to read the full article.

If you’re on the hunt for a brand-new superyacht , but want to avoid all the rigmarole of a build, Camper and Nicholsons International has one very striking solution.

The yacht purveyor has just listed a 120-footer that was only launched by the Italian Sea Group ’s Tecnomar brand last May. Christened Lucy , the vessel is the fourth hull from the yard’s popular EVO 120 series and offers all the elegance of its predecessors.

Penned by the Nuovi Cantieri Apuania, the tri-decker reportedly takes cues from automotive design and features a sleek, sporty superstructure forged entirely from aluminum. She also has a futuristic profile with curves to boot and a distinctive, sharp bow.

With a 27-foot beam, Lucy offers a generous volume of 276 GT. The interior, also designed by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania, is characterized by fluid lines and soft edges. The high-end materials and custom furnishings, meanwhile, were curated by the in-house design team and give the yacht a little bit of glitzy Italian style.

Lucy can sleep up to seven across a VIP cabin, a guest cabin and a full-beam owner’s suite that comes complete with its own lounge. There is also accommodation for five crew in the bow. Elsewhere, there is a massage room, sauna and a spacious main living area.

Outside, the main deck offers an outdoor lounge, bar and dining area, while the sun deck sports a sprawling infinity pool, Jacuzzi and the wheelhouse. The stern is equipped with a garage for toys and tenders, along with a crane with a lifting capacity of 1.3 tons that can be used for launch and recovery.

Of course, Lucy is plenty powerful, too. Packing twin 1,600 hp MTU engines, the vessel has a top speed of 20 knots and a range of 1,400 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots. She is also presented for sale with her full two-year warranty.

“ Lucy presents an exciting opportunity for a buyer looking to commence their yachting activity immediately,” Camper and Nicholsons International writes on the listing.

All you need is $16.7 million (€15.6 million) and you’re good to go.

Check out more photos below: