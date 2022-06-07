ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

This New 120-Foot Superyacht Has an Owner’s Suite With Its Own Lounge

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxyev_0g3OTCMA00

Click here to read the full article.

If you’re on the hunt for a brand-new superyacht , but want to avoid all the rigmarole of a build, Camper and Nicholsons International has one very striking solution.

The yacht purveyor has just listed a 120-footer that was only launched by the Italian Sea Group ’s Tecnomar brand last May. Christened Lucy , the vessel is the fourth hull from the yard’s popular EVO 120 series and offers all the elegance of its predecessors.

Penned by the Nuovi Cantieri Apuania, the tri-decker reportedly takes cues from automotive design and features a sleek, sporty superstructure forged entirely from aluminum. She also has a futuristic profile with curves to boot and a distinctive, sharp bow.

With a 27-foot beam, Lucy offers a generous volume of 276 GT. The interior, also designed by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania, is characterized by fluid lines and soft edges. The high-end materials and custom furnishings, meanwhile, were curated by the in-house design team and give the yacht a little bit of glitzy Italian style.

Lucy can sleep up to seven across a VIP cabin, a guest cabin and a full-beam owner’s suite that comes complete with its own lounge. There is also accommodation for five crew in the bow. Elsewhere, there is a massage room, sauna and a spacious main living area.

Outside, the main deck offers an outdoor lounge, bar and dining area, while the sun deck sports a sprawling infinity pool, Jacuzzi and the wheelhouse. The stern is equipped with a garage for toys and tenders, along with a crane with a lifting capacity of 1.3 tons that can be used for launch and recovery.

Of course, Lucy is plenty powerful, too. Packing twin 1,600 hp MTU engines, the vessel has a top speed of 20 knots and a range of 1,400 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots. She is also presented for sale with her full two-year warranty.

Lucy presents an exciting opportunity for a buyer looking to commence their yachting activity immediately,” Camper and Nicholsons International writes on the listing.

All you need is $16.7 million (€15.6 million) and you’re good to go.

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsCum_0g3OTCMA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyEtg_0g3OTCMA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixPyq_0g3OTCMA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYsU0_0g3OTCMA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gB225_0g3OTCMA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9XXG_0g3OTCMA00

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Sleek New 266-Foot Catamaran Concept Is Like a Private Island With a Motor

Click here to read the full article. Catamarans typically offer more interior deck space than monohull yachts of a similar size. And Nick Stark Design wants to make every extra inch count. The Australian studio, which has been churning out designs for the past two decades, has just unveiled a new multihull concept with living quarters that are not only big but beautiful, too. The sleek cat, known as Project M, spans 266 feet from tip to tail and has a beam of 72 feet. This gives her a vast 2,690 GT interior that is characterized by “soaring ceilings and palatial partying...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Meet the 384-Foot ‘Infinity,’ the Largest Superyacht Ever Built in the Netherlands

Click here to read the full article. Custom superyacht builder Oceanco celebrated a milestone with the recent delivery of Infinity. The 384-foot motoryacht is the largest ever built by the Dutch yard, and perhaps even more noteworthy is that it’s the largest ever to come from the Netherlands, which has an impressive roster of superyacht builders. The exterior by Espen Øino International is almost ship-like, including seven decks, with the upper four comprising a layered superstructure, punctuated by a set of radomes and mast on the top of the yacht. Its traditional-looking profile ends with a long open foredeck that includes...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Beautifully Restored 110-Foot Yacht From the ’50s Blends Classic Style and Modern Power

Click here to read the full article. The only thing better than a gorgeous antique yacht from the ‘50s is one that’s been meticulously restored. Enter Abeking & Rasmussen’s Sans Souci. The timeless 110-footer, which Edmiston has just listed for $5.6 million (€5.2 million), underwent a multimillion-dollar refit in the late 2000s and is presented in immaculate condition. The vessel was designed by German naval architect Geerd N. Hendel and launched by Abeking & Rasmussen in 1955 under the name Verdesein. Showcasing the finest German engineering, the vessel was strong and light from the get-go, with double-planked teak on oak frames. In 2009,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Grand 378-Foot Superyacht Is Like a 5-Star Resort on the Water

Click here to read the full article. The fastest way to get the measure of any bespoke superyacht is to sneak a peek at the beach club. With a mosaic spa, bamboo-walled treatment rooms, hammam, sauna and drop-down sea terrace, 378-foot Ahpo brings a serious A game to its stern area. Pair that with four pools, a split owner’s suite and perhaps the most impressive gym on any recent yacht launch, and you’ll have a good idea why Lürssen’s new build will be one of the most popular boats for charter this summer. Of course, the owners will be using...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Yacht#Superyacht#Automotive Design#Vehicles#Nicholsons International#The Italian Sea Group#Tecnomar#Italian
Robb Report

This Bonkers 130-Foot Solar-Electric Trimaran Concept Is Shaped Like an Ancient Roman Home

Click here to read the full article. Van Geest Design’s new trimaran concept brings a whole new meaning to “floating home.” Named after the single-story abodes found primarily in ancient Rome and Pompeii, Domus sports a distinctive shape that results in an inordinate amount of real estate on board. Penned in partnership with Rob Doyle Design, the 130-footer claims to have double the interior space of a catamaran of the same size and all the comfort of a superyacht. Like its namesake, the vessel is centered around a striking atrium that connects the separate areas. Spanning just shy of 8,500 square feet,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CNBC

This couple bought and renovated a 109-year-old mansion for less than $500,000. Now it's worth $900,000–take a look inside

When Abby Brothers first saw the Page Mansion listed for sale online, she knew she had found a forever home. But the 6,000-square-foot house in Aberdeen, North Carolina, wasn't livable yet. The six-bedroom mansion – which had been vacant for roughly 40 years – had shattered windows and collapsing floors. Not ones to shy away from a project, Abby, 31, and her husband Trey Brothers, 33, paid $155,000 for the property in 2018, charmed by the home's structural integrity, grand staircases and vintage furniture.
ABERDEEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

This Massive RV Is So Roomy It Has a 4-Person Bar and King-Sized Bedroom

Click here to read the full article. There are two types of RVs: those best-suited for weekend camping trips and those that are more like homes on wheels. WanderBOX’s new Outpost 35 4×4 falls distinctly in the latter category. The burly off-roader will allow you to bring all your favorite domestic comforts with you on the road, including a spacious master bedroom, a full-size bar and even a combination washer/dryer. The Outpost 35 4×4 isn’t one of those modern-day RVs that looks like a tour bus. Instead, it’s built upon the chassis of a four-wheel-drive Ford F600 Super Duty. Atop that framework...
CARS
Apartment Therapy

A Vintage Vase Turns Out To Be a $1.8 Million Antique From the 1700s

If you think your collections are priceless artifacts, you wouldn’t be alone. But some are more historic than others. In the U.K., a blue vase that had been sitting in someone’s kitchen for decades was discovered to be a rare 18th-century Chinese artifact created for the court of the Qianlong Emperor, reports CNN. It recently sold for $1.8 million at an auction.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

US tourist has his £685,000 Black Caviar Bang Hublot watch featuring hundreds of precision-cut black diamonds snatched from his wrist outside five-star Barcelona hotel

Police are hunting four men after a wealthy US tourist was mugged for his £685,000 watch outside his five-star hotel in Barcelona. The American told police the timepiece was snatched off his wrist just after 2pm on Tuesday near the five-star Mercer Hotel where he is believed to have been staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Cars painted this color hold their value the best

Picking the color of your new car is a personal choice, but it may cost you down the road. Cars of certain colors can hold their value significantly better than others, according to a new report from the iseecars.com online marketplace. The study looked at the depreciation suffered by three-year-old...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Farmhouse Hides Several Classic Cars

Often times the term “time capsule” is used to describe what are obviously highly staged barn find videos – this is not one of those times. Instead, what we bring to you today is an amazing video of a guy exploring an abandoned farmhouse located in the middle of nowhere in Canada, along with several classic cars and some farm equipment, for good measure. While it’s sad to see these vehicles just deteriorating as they sit, at the same time it’s incredibly mesmerizing.
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy